Editor’s Note: The Appeal sent a simple, three-question survey to all area candidates in contested races in Yuba and Sutter counties. We will be printing responses over the next week. Answers are worded by candidates with light editing. Word limits were set. If responses went over the limit, an ellipsis indicates cuts. Candidates were invited to submit photos of themselves -- some did, some didn’t.
Kathy Herbert, incumbent
1. Who are you? My name is Kathy Herbert, and I’m a 64-year old bookkeeper/tax preparer and a 37-year resident of Wheatland. All of my children and grandchildren attended Wheatland schools.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I’m an experienced Wheatland School Board member, now completing my first term. It’s been a productive, exciting term with many unexpected challenges which the Board has risen to meet. I’m a determined and dedicated person with extensive experience in business and budgeting, and my first priority is always the children.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? My top priority is safely returning the kids’ and teachers’ to school. Fiscal responsibility is also crucial. We must carefully allocate our resources to best serve the children. Curriculum should be designed to give kids a solid foundation, prepare them for the next academic level and with due consideration of the goals and concerns of parents and educators.
Robin Bogdanoff
1. Who are you? My name is Robin Bogdanoff and I’m 35 years old. I was born and raised in Wheatland and now my husband and I are raising our 9 year-old son here.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I strongly feel that there needs to be a parent of a student currently enrolled in the district, on the school board. I also work in a school setting, so I can see the needs from more than one standpoint.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? As a working parent, I believe the top priority right now is providing better support for our students and families during distance learning and beyond. My second priority is getting all of our students and staff back in the classroom safely. Other priorities for me are improving education for our special needs students and financial transparency with our constituents.
Nikki Crabb, incumbent
1. Who are you? My name is Nikki Crabb. I am a wife and mother of two. I have lived most of my life in Wheatland. I attended Wheatland Schools as did my children.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I am the best candidate due to my experience from previous terms served. My focus is what is best for children. I have always had great communication with families, staff and community. I am always available to answer questions pertaining to the District. I am involved and on sites frequently.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? If re-elected my priorities will continue to be what’s best for students. Also, getting students safely back in the classrooms, as soon as possible. I will continue to make sure we have the best staff around and that they are treated as such. I will also continue to make conservative financial budget decisions, keeping cuts away from our students.
Rebecca Courtright
1. Who are you? Rebecca Courtright, 58 years old, Wheatland 29-year resident.
2. What makes you the best candidate? I have worked for over 25 years in school district finance. I have an MBA in accountancy. I have raised three children in the Wheatland schools. I currently have a granddaughter at Wheatland Elementary and daughter teaching there.
3. What top priorities would you champion, if elected? I believe in clear, consistent communication to the parents and public ... including better communication about the district’s finances. I would like to see the building of stronger relationships between the Wheatland Elementary School District and local businesses and organizations, as well as, other local school districts and organizations. I believe in supporting teachers and staff ...