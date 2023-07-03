As the nation celebrates its independence Tuesday, the following is a rundown of some of the Fourth of July activities slated to take place in the Yuba-Sutter area.
Children’s Parade
With a start time of 10 a.m., the annual Children’s Parade in Yuba City will begin at Plumas Street and Center Street and end at the Yuba City Town Square Fountain.
Last year during the parade, music accompanied an outpouring of families and children on American-themed bicycles traveling down Plumas Street all the way to the Town Square Fountain.
For those looking to participate in the parade, safety helmets are required. No animals or motorized vehicles will be allowed.
Yuba Sutter Symphony
Scheduled to start at about 10:15 a.m., a free patriotic concert will follow the Children’s Parade at the Yuba City Town Square Fountain. The concert this year will be under the direction of Corey Kersting.
“This is one of my favorite concerts of the year as it provides such a great way to begin the holiday festivities,” Kersting previously said in a statement. “People of all ages are there waving flags, singing along, and celebrating our nation’s birthday.”
At the concert, the Yuba Sutter Symphony is expected to play patriotic music that includes “Stars and Stripes Forever,” “God Bless America,” and the finale of the “1812 Overture.”
“Those attending are invited to bring their own lawn chair, watch the conclusion of the Children’s Parade, enjoy free refreshments and listen to a collection of patriotic pieces,” organizers previously said. “As always, children will be given an opportunity to conduct the orchestra as they play ‘Stars and Stripes Forever.’”
Kersting encouraged those who plan to attend the free concert to dress in red, white and blue “as we experience a bit of Americana.”
Fireworks show
Professional fireworks for those in Marysville and Yuba City will take place sometime after 9 p.m. Tuesday at Beckwourth Riverfront Park in Marysville. This is a free community event similar to last year.
This will be the only professional show Tuesday for the two cities. Previously, Yuba City Fire Department officials said there would be increased enforcement of those setting off dangerous fireworks on their own.
Within the past five years, the Yuba City Fire Prevention team and other public safety partners have removed around 200 pounds of dangerous fireworks from Yuba City neighborhoods, officials previously said.
In response to several complaints in recent years and dealing with “significant issues” related to fireworks and their use within the city, the Yuba City City Council recently approved changes to the city’s Municipal Code to limit the sale and use of fireworks for personal use.
To address what has become a growing problem in the area, especially for those with pets and others dealing with issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), the council approved a recommendation to establish a new time period in which the sale and purchase of “Safe and Sane” fireworks can occur.
According to the new code, fireworks use within Yuba City city limits will be restricted until 11 p.m. Tuesday. Previously, there was no defined end date for when fireworks could be used.
Another major change to the code specifies that the public is prohibited from discharging Safe and Sane fireworks within 10 feet of a residence. During the Fourth of July holiday in 2022, the Yuba City Fire Department responded to three structure fires, three dumpster fires, five vegetation fires and at least one rubbish fire that were all possibly caused by fireworks or Fourth of July celebrations, Yuba City Fire Chief Jesse Alexander previously said.
Safe and Sane fireworks are any fireworks that haven’t been classified as “dangerous” or “exempt.” According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire), the state of California has zero tolerance for the sale and use of illegal fireworks. Illegal fireworks include:
– Sky rockets
– Bottle rockets
– Roman candles
– Aerial shells
– Firecrackers
– Other fireworks that explode, go into the air, or move on the ground in an uncontrollable manner
Officials previously said that those found violating the city’s new regulations regarding “dangerous” fireworks could be charged with a misdemeanor and face a fine of $1,000 per violation.
Officials encourage the public to report the use of dangerous fireworks by calling the Yuba City Fire Department’s non-emergency dispatch at 530-822-4661 or report through YC311. Those in possession of dangerous fireworks can contact 530-822-4686 to arrange a no-questions-asked drop off.
In Colusa, fireworks are scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. at Levee Park.
No transit service Tuesday
Yuba-Sutter Transit previously announced that it will not be in operation Tuesday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday.
Along with a pause in service, the Yuba-Sutter Transit Administration Office also will be closed.
For more information, call Yuba-Sutter Transit at 530-742-2877 or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.