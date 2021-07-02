To celebrate the 245th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Fourth of July celebrations are set to take place all around Colusa County this weekend.
Here is a look at the planned festivities:
Concert and fireworks show
Colusa Casino Resort will kick off the Fourth of July festivities with a free concert in the courtyard of the facility featuring “Love and Theft” followed by a fireworks display on Saturday night.
Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the concert will start at 8 p.m. The fireworks display will begin following the show.
For more information, visit www.colusacasino.com/entertainment/.
Grand Island breakfast and vendor fair
The Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station will host their semi-annual Fourth of July Breakfast at the firehouse, located at 359 Main St., Grimes, on Sunday morning.
“It will be in-person with indoor seating,” said Grand Island Fire Captain Lance Swift. “To-go trays are available if anyone needs or wants them.”
Each Fourth of July, the Grand Island Station alternates between a breakfast and a Grimes Day Parade – a tradition that has been ongoing for over 20 years, Swift said, before a pandemic-related hiatus last year.
“We are expecting a large crowd and we are very excited to see everyone for the first time in over a year,” said Swift.
This year’s buffet-style feast will include bacon, sausage links and patties, ham, chorizo, tortillas, scrambled eggs, pancakes, country style potatoes, fruit salad, coffee, tea, hot chocolate, orange juice and the station’s famous biscuits and gravy.
New this year, a vendor fair will also be held in conjunction with the breakfast and Swift said they are anticipating 15-20 local vendors selling an assortment of local products.
According to Swift, the vendor fair was added this year because the annual Grimes Ladies Aid Society Bazaar was unable to be held in the fall due to the pandemic.
“It should be a great time and we are all looking forward to it,” said Swift.
The free breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. and donations in any amount will be accepted. All proceeds from the meal will go towards the district’s scholarship fund.
For more information, contact the Sacramento River Fire Protection District Grand Island Station at 437-2502.
The Jim Davison Memorial Rubber Duckie Race
The Colusa Lions Club will host the fourth annual Jim Davison Memorial Rubber Duckie Race along the Sacramento River in Colusa, beginning promptly at 2 p.m. The race, which will launch 1,500 yellow rubber duckies into the water, begins on the river just east of the boat ramp and continues downstream to the River Road Bridge.
Jim Pingrey, Colusa Lions Club president, said the club has hosted this race for at least 20 years but renamed the event in 2018 to honor the event’s co-founder, Jim Davison, who passed away in 2017.
“Proceeds go to help sixth graders with the Shady Creek science camp they attend for one week during the school year,” said Pingrey.
A total of $1,000 in cash prizes will be given away to the winners – $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 dollars for third place. Winners do not need to be present to win.
Rubber duckie race tickets are $5 and can be purchased at Messick Ace Hardware, 729 Market St., Colusa, or from any Lions Club member.
Pingrey said the club will also be barbecuing free hot dogs and hamburgers at the concert in the park on Thursday and rubber duckie race tickets will be available for purchase there as well.
According to Pingrey, the club usually sells close to 1,000 tickets for the race each year and 960 tickets were sold last year.
Race tickets will be sold through July 3 and the race will be held on Sunday, starting at 2 p.m.
According to Pingrey, the Lions Club is also looking for boat owners to help with the launching and picking up of the duckies.
For more information, call Pingrey at 682-9755.
Watermelon festival
The city of Colusa will host their inaugural Fourth of July Watermelon Festival on Main Street in Colusa from 4-10 p.m.
According to organizers, the event will feature watermelon festivities, music, food, entertainment and more.
“What’s better than a watermelon on a hot summer day?” said Josh Hill, mayor of Colusa. “I hope everyone comes downtown for the watermelon and fireworks – there will be lots of fun.”
According to organizers, food trucks in attendance will have unique and surprising watermelon menus, including watermelon grilled cheese, watermelon slushies, watermelon salads, watermelon on tacos and more.
On Main Street, the “Watermelon Crush” activity will give visitors a fun opportunity for a squishy sensory experience, and two stages of music will feature performances from several local favorites including Township, Buck Ford, City of Trees Brass Band and the Decades Band.
The Whymcycles company will also bring a collection of wild and crazy pedal-powered bicycles for visitors to zoom around on before the fireworks – the station can be found at the boat launch area accessible via Tenth Street.
Attendees of the watermelon festival are permitted to bring their own food and drinks to the festivities as well, with the exception of glass containers.
Admission to the festival is free and all are welcome to attend. Street parking will be available throughout the downtown area, except where street closures are in place.
For more information, visit www.discovercolusa.com.
Fireworks return to the river
After the watermelon festival, the city of Colusa will host a fireworks display at the levee along the Sacramento River for the first time in nearly five years.
According to the city, as the sun goes down and the lights go dim, the lead guitarist from the Decades Band will begin playing a rendition of the National Anthem directly from the boat dock.
“And just as the last chords echo across the water, fireworks will begin to explode in the sky,” according to a press release.
Organizers said with viewing sites available on both the levee and the boat launch, this free event is expected to draw a large crowd. Both viewing sites can be accessed via Main Street in downtown Colusa with the best seating between Fifth and Tenth Streets, or on the boat launch round-about itself.
Anyone that would like to launch their boat from the Colusa Boat Launch must do so before 5 p.m. on Sunday, and boats must stay near the city-side shore and not cross past the midline of the river.
Additionally, any vehicles parked in the State Park prior to 5 p.m. must remain there until after pedestrians have exited the boat launch premises, as the area will close during the event.
The beloved Independence Day tradition has been held at the fairgrounds the past few years and was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.