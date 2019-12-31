Freda Venable - Goodbye 2019, hello to a new decade

Freda Venable, Yuba City, Retired, volunteer
2019: I lost mom. I haven’t lost her to death, but it feels like it. She has Alzheimer’s. I learned to have patience and how to be a better woman of God. I know I can be mean sometimes with everything I’ve been going through, but I’m working on staying positive.
2020: Something good. Something positive. A change in my personal life. If it weren’t for my kids I would just get up and go. They’re grown but they still need me here. I would like to enjoy the time I have left on this earth. Nothing too wild or crazy – just see the world, be nice to people and count my blessings.