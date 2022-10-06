Signups are now open for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new Sketchbook Club program.
This free after school art class is designed for students ages 7-14 and will be held at the Plumas Palette Art Studio located at 565 Reeves Ave. in Yuba City. This venue is part of the Kalakara Art Studio complex which was founded by the arts council back in 2019.
The Sketchbook Club was made possible through funding from the National Endowment for the Arts and will be under the direction of Pamela Nowak, a local artist and arts educator. Nowak has been an art instructor at Yuba City High School for over 25 years and in 2018 she won the first annual Arts Educator of the Year award for Yuba-Sutter.
Sessions will be divided into two age groups and will focus on a variety of art skills in a fun learning environment. Lessons will include the use of watercolors, oils, pastels, basic drawing techniques and more. Those between the ages of 7-10 will be taught from 4-5 p.m. on Wednesdays, and students ages 10-14 are welcome from 4-5:30 p.m. on both Tuesdays and Thursdays. Parents can sign up their students by visiting yubasutterarts.org or by contacting Nowak at 530-933-5664 or emailing pnowak@ycusd.org.
“Being able to offer classes like this for young people free of charge is core to the mission of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture,” said David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts. “These students will have an amazing experience working with Pam who is one of the reasons our community enjoys such a robust arts scene both on and off campus.”
Nowak has worked to create a number of local art shows including the one she curates for students each spring at the Burrows Center for the Arts art gallery in Marysville. She also supervises the portfolios of those seeking college units for work produced in advanced high school classes. Several of Nowak’s former students are now art teachers in the community, and many have gone on to Yuba College and beyond.
For additional information, contact Read at 530-749-8065 or email david@yubasutterarts.org. Free parking is available at the Kalakara Art Studio complex. For more information about this program and others, email Read or call 530-742-ARTS.