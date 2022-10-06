Signups are now open for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s new Sketchbook Club program. 

This free after school art class is designed for students ages 7-14 and will be held at the Plumas Palette Art Studio located at 565 Reeves Ave. in Yuba City. This venue is part of the Kalakara Art Studio complex which was founded by the arts council back in 2019.

