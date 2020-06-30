The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter is offering local farmers a free inspection of agricultural trucks today on a first-come, first-served basis.
Vehicles that pass inspection will be given a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance decal indicating the vehicle meets the minimum safety requirements of a commercial vehicle.
“It’s a courtesy inspection to make sure that if they do end up driving on the road, they will have the required equipment and the lights all working – everything that would be required of any vehicle on the roadway,” said CHP Sgt. Jaime Nunez. “No citations will be issued. It’s all voluntary.”
The event is planned for today between 7-11 a.m. at the Sikh Temple parking lot – 2468 Tierra Buena Road, Yuba City. Today’s event will be the only free inspection offered in the area this year.