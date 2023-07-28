Set to start at 8 a.m. and last until noon, a free clean up day is taking place Saturday for Wheatland and Plumas Lake residents at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland.
Organizers said the event is restricted to Wheatland and Plumas Lake residents and those taking part must show a Recology Yuba-Sutter utility bill for proof of residence. All residents also are responsible for loading and unloading accepted items for disposal and sort them accordingly.
The following items will be accepted at Saturday’s clean up day:
– Appliances (limit of two)
– Mattresses and box springs (all should be detached from frame or base)
– Tires (22-inch rim diameter or smaller tire sizes only. Maximum of nine per household and tires do not need to be removed from rims.)
Some universal hazardous waste also will be accepted. Those items include:
– Fluorescent light bulbs
– Consumer household computers and televisions
Organizers said no vehicle or lead-acid batteries can be accepted at Saturday’s event. Any hazardous material not already mentioned will not be taken at the site. No commercial dumping or salvaging will be permitted.