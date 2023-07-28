Set to start at 8 a.m. and last until noon, a free clean up day is taking place Saturday for Wheatland and Plumas Lake residents at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland.

Organizers said the event is restricted to Wheatland and Plumas Lake residents and those taking part must show a Recology Yuba-Sutter utility bill for proof of residence. All residents also are responsible for loading and unloading accepted items for disposal and sort them accordingly.

Tags

Recommended for you