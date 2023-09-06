Olivehurst residents will be able to dispose of their unwanted junk and debris for free during the Olivehurst Community Cleanup Day on Saturday sponsored by Yuba County District 3 Supervisor Seth Fuhrer and Recology Yuba-Sutter.
The event is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. to noon at Yuba County Airport, located at 1364 Sky Harbor Dr. in Olivehurst, and is open to Olivehurst residents only. Recology Yuba-Sutter will require a utility bill as proof of residence.
Participants are responsible for the loading, transportation, sorting, and unloading of their items and all must be taken to the Yuba County Airport for processing. Accepted items include trash, scrap metal, yard debris, televisions, old furniture, computers, lightbulbs and fluorescent light tubes, and consumer household batteries. A max of two appliances per household will also be accepted as well as up to nine passenger and light truck tires, with or without rims.
Organizers state that the tire limit is due to state law which prohibits a person from transporting more than nine waste tires at one time without being registered as a waste tire hauler. Grant funding for this tire collection has been provided by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery CalRecycle.
Items that will not be accepted include vehicle or lead-acid batteries, pressure-treated wood, and any hazardous materials. However, information will be provided at the event on how to dispose of these items.
There will be no commercial dumping allowed and any person that places, deposits, stores, or stages items in the road, sidewalk, or drainage ditch may be subject to a citation.
Curbside assistance will be available by appointment only for those age 55 or older with a DMV-issued Disabled Parking Permit. All applicants may not be approved and are on a first-come first-serve basis. Volunteers who provide assistance are limited and cannot go onto a resident’s property. For this reason, items must be placed at the end of the driveway.
To register for assistance and schedule an appointment, call 530-749-7510 during business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon or 1-5 p.m. Residents must be on the list no later than 4 p.m. on Friday.