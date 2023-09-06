Olivehurst residents will be able to dispose of their unwanted junk and debris for free during the Olivehurst Community Cleanup Day on Saturday sponsored by Yuba County District 3 Supervisor Seth Fuhrer and Recology Yuba-Sutter.

The event is scheduled to last from 8 a.m. to noon at Yuba County Airport, located at 1364 Sky Harbor Dr. in Olivehurst, and is open to Olivehurst residents only. Recology Yuba-Sutter will require a utility bill as proof of residence.

