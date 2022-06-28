The Yuba Sutter Symphony returns once again to the Town Center Fountain on Plumas Street to present a concert of patriotic music during the July 4th Children’s Parade, one of Yuba City’s annual traditions.
The symphony, directed by Corey Kersting, will present Independence Day favorites such as the “1812 Overture,” and “Stars and Stripes Forever.”
“In the original music there are actually cues for cannons to be fired at specific places,” said Chris Kersting, vice president of the Yuba Sutter Oratorio Society, in reference to the “1812 Overture.” “Since we have no cannons to fire, the conductor passes out paper bags to the audience for them to inflate. Then on his cue those paper bags are popped to imitate the sound of the cannons.”
For “Strates and Stripes Forever,” Chris Kersting said piccolos will be featured in one verse and that the finale brings the entire brass section to their feet. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the show from one of the many shaded areas of the fountain area.
The music is meant to accompany the kids parade, ages 0 through 12, which will start at the north end of Plumas Street in Yuba City. There is no registration fee and all children are welcome to join.
Those on bikes or other wheeled devices must wear a helmet, no animals or motorized vehicles allowed.
“The entire atmosphere of the event is very joyful and patriotic,” said Kersting. “Our grandchildren love decorating their bikes and being in the parade. Red, white, and blue is everywhere.”
The concert will start at 10:15 a.m. on July 4, during and after the parade. This free performance will mark a decade’s worth of the symphonies participation in this city sponsored event.
The parks and recreation department will also provide free drinks and refreshments such as hot dogs and cookies.
The Town Center Fountain is located at the corner of Plumas and C Street in Yuba City.
“This concert feels like the beginning of an old fashioned small town Fourth of July,” said Kersting. “It is a perfect way to begin the holiday.”
Street closures
The following streets in Yuba City will be closed for the parade on July 4:
– Plumas Street, between Center Street and Bridge Street from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
– Plumas Street between B Street and C Street, extended closure from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions, contact the Yuba City Traffic Education and Enforcement Unit at 530-822-4795.