Anyone can try their hand at angling this Fourth of July holiday, no fishing license required, during this year’s first free day of fishing, announced by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“In these challenging times, many Californians have discovered that fishing is a great outlet for physical and mental health,” said CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham. “Free Fishing Day is a wonderful opportunity for Californians to give fishing a try and perhaps discover a new passion that offers a lifetime of learning, adventure and memorable experiences in the outdoors.”
According to the CDFW website, free fishing day clinics are designed to educate novice anglers about fishing ethics, fish habits, effective methods for catching fish, and fishing tackle.
“You can even learn how to clean and prepare your catch so you can enjoy it for dinner that night,” read the website.
While anglers do not need a license, all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures still remain in effect on these license-free days of fishing.
A basic annual resident sport fishing license in California currently costs $51.02, while a one-day sport fishing license costs $16.46. The department offers two Free Fishing Days each year – usually around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend – when it’s legal to fish without either an annual or one-day license.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations online at www.wildlife.ca.gov/ or use the department’s mobile web site to view limits and regulations specific to a body of water at https://map.dfg.ca.gov/.
Anyone wanting to fish the rest of the year can purchase a fishing license online through California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s website.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDFW is offering sport fishing licenses for sale online. For more information, visit https://wildlife.ca.gov/Licensing/Online-Sales.
According to the CDFW, anglers must abide by all state and local health guidelines regarding non-essential travel and physical distancing. Anglers also are advised to check with local authorities on the status of access points as site closures and access restrictions may exist and may change daily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next free fishing day is scheduled for Sept. 5.