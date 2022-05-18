Those who want to exchange a worn American flag for a new flag will be able to do so during an event on May 24 hosted by Oakview Insurance Services, Inc. in Yuba City.
The 5th annual Flag Day event at the company is free to the public.
“Our goal is to bring our community together in commemoration and celebration of the American Flag and those who protect and serve our country every day. Our goal is to provide the community with flags until we run out in time for Memorial Day weekend,” Mariah Davis, owner of Oakview Insurance Services, said in a statement. “We will also be providing free tacos from GTO food truck and Rosie’s Snow Cones to those stopping by.”
Flags will be given out from 4-6 p.m. at the Oakview office at 1650 Sierra Ave., Suite 202, in Yuba City, across the street from Tractor Supply Co.