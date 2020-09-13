Local school districts are offering free meals for all children under the age of 18.
Amber Watson, director of nutrition services at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said that during the first few weeks of school, they were only serving meals to enrolled students because it was unknown if the USDA was going to extend the summer meal program that allowed them to serve all children.
But right before the program was set to expire, the USDA decided to extend the waiver while distance learning is in effect.
“The need is there, so it's important to be able to offer meals to anyone,” said Chelsea Slattery, director of student nutrition, purchasing and warehouse services for Yuba City Unified School District. “It eliminates the barrier.”
She said being able to serve all children also eliminates an administrative burden.
While YCUSD serves all of its students meals for free, the preschool is on a different program so they had to track each preschooler who picked up meals.
“The flexibility is definitely going to help us serve more meals and feed more (children),” Slattery said.
Watson said with every school on distance learning, it can make it hard for families who may not attend a neighborhood school so it could eliminate a transportation barrier and it can also help parents who have younger children who are the siblings of a student.
“It allows for equal opportunity for kids to get meals no matter what school (they go to),” Watson said.
Watson said MJUSD has seen a good turnout so far and that their serving numbers are the best they've seen since March.
She said one reason could be that they've opened more distribution sites.
Slattery said YCUSD has also seen an increase in participation compared to summer – she said they've added more distribution sites and service times.
Here is a breakdown of some of the local school districts offering free meals for children:
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Starting Tuesday, MJUSD is now offering meals for all children 18 years old and under.
Meal punch cards are available for non enrolled children and will be provided during the meal pick-up drive-through service – it's asked that people continue to bring punch cards for enrolled students as well. If one hasn't received their child's meal card yet, they can let staff know during their next visit to pick up meals.
Parents and guardians can pick up meals for children with or without them present, however, meal punch cards are required – only one meal bag is allowed per child per day.
Each meal bag includes a hot lunch, supper and snack for later in the day and breakfast for the next morning. Friday meal bags will include suppers and snacks for Saturday and Sunday.
Meals may not be consumed on site and it's asked that people remain in their vehicles during pick-up or, if walking, leave campus once meals have been received.
Meals can be picked up Monday through Friday from the following locations:
–Cedar Lane Elementary, Edgewater Elementary and Linda Elementary from noon-1:15 p.m.
–Ella Elementary, Kynoch Elementary and Lindhurst High from 12:15-1:15 p.m.
–Arboga Elementary, Browns Valley Elementary, Covillaud Elementary, Johnson Park Elementary, Marysville High, Olivehurst Elementary and Yuba Gardens Intermediate from 12:30-1:15 p.m.
–Cordua Elementary, Dobbins Elementary and Foothill Intermediate from 12:30-1 p.m.
According to a Facebook post from the Yuba County Office of Education, evacuations in Dobbins and Oregon House were lifted, and Browns Valley Elementary School, Dobbins Elementary School and Foothill Intermediate School are serving lunches at regular times, as of Friday afternoon.
Yuba Feather Elementary School remained closed on Friday due to evacuation orders.
Families can pick up lunches from any open MJUSD campus.
For more information and a menu, visit www.mjusdnutrition.com.
Yuba City Unified School District
All children 18 years and younger eat free through the Yuba City Unified School District's meal service.
Breakfast, lunch, snack and supper can be picked up from any site and students don't need to be present when parents pick up meals.
On Fridays, all sites will have meals available for the weekend as well.
Meals can be picked up from the following sites Monday through Friday:
–River Valley High School, Yuba City High School and Gray Avenue Middle School from 6:30-8 a.m.
–Bernard Children's Center and Central Gaither Elementary from noon-12:30 p.m.
–Barry Elementary School, River Valley High School, Yuba City High School and Gray Avenue Middle School from noon-1 p.m.
–Andros Karperos Middle School, April Lane Elementary School, Bridge Street Elementary School, Park Avenue Elementary School, Riverbend Elementary School, Tierra Buena Elementary School, Lincrest Elementary School, King Avenue Elementary School, Butte Vista Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
YES Charter Academy
Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy is offering an opportunity for families to pick up lunch and breakfast for the week in a mobile drive-through meal service for children 18 years old and younger.
People don't have to be enrolled at YES Charter to receive meals.
It's asked that people remain in their vehicles and meals must be consumed off-site.
Children don't have to be present to receive meals – children can't collect meals from multiple schools in a single day.
To get on the delivery list, call the office at 692-2210.
Meals can be picked up for the whole week on Tuesdays at the following locations:
–Miss Anna's Daycare at 12:15 p.m.
–Begonia Way and Willows Glen Road at 1 p.m.
–Acorn Way and Willow Glen Road at 1:20 p.m.
–Foothill Volunteer Fire Department at 1:25 p.m.
–Thousand Trails entrance at 1:50 p.m.
–Alice Way and Loma Rica Road at 1:15 p.m.
–Loma Rica Road and Fruitland at 1:30 p.m.
–Fruitland and Burris Road at 1:40 p.m.
–Spring Valley Road and Marysville at 2 p.m.
–Peoria Road and Dolan Harding at 2:15 p.m.
–Texas Hill Road and Dixon Road at 12:30 p.m.
–Citron Way and Rices Crossing Road at 1 p.m.
–Regent Way and Rices Crossing Road at 1:10 p.m.
–Oregon House Grocery back parking lot at 1:15 p.m.
–YES Charter Academy from 1:15-1:45 p.m.
–Les Schwab, N Beale Road, Marysville, at 5 p.m.
(YES Charter could not be reached prior to publication so it's not known how the distribution sites are affected by evacuation orders in the Yuba County foothills.)
Wheatland School District
All children under the age of 18 can receive free meals – they don't have to be enrolled in Wheatland School District.
Parents and guardians can pick up meals without their children present.
It's asked that families drive through the pick-up line, open their window or trunk for delivery and exit the line once they have received meals.
It's asked that people stay in their vehicles and wear a mask if the windows are rolled down or talking to staff.
Meals can be picked up from the following sites Monday through Friday:
– Bear River School, Wheatland Elementary School and Lone Tree School from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m.
Wheatland Union High School District
Starting Monday, Wheatland Union High School District will have meals available for any child 18 years old and younger.
Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11:20-12:20 p.m. at the Wheatland Union High School campus and the parking lot at River Oaks Boulevard and Hidden Creek Way in Plumas Lake.
For more information, visit www.wheatlandhigh.org.