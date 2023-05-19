Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has announced the next three scheduled events in a series of free, outdoor nature programs geared toward getting the community outside for guided hikes, art, and journaling adventures. These programs were made possible through a $200,000 Outdoor Equity Program Grant from the California State Parks & Recreation Department to advance its “Outdoor Access for All” initiative.
Studies show that access to parks and greenspace can increase physical activity, reduce stress in both children and adults, and improve academic performance.
Below is the following list of events for the next three months:
– May 27, hiking trip to Fairy Falls: Fairy Falls is an easy five-mile out-and-back trail in the Spenceville State Wildlife Area. The registered group will make nature journaling stops on the way to and back from the falls. Opportunities to access the water or the swimming hole at the trailhead will also be available, however swimming will not be part of the guided hike. Those who wish to stay for lunch and swim are advised to be prepared for coldwater as its source is snowmelt.
– June 24, hiking trip to Hidden Falls: This adventure will take place on the 5.5-mile loop trail at Hidden Falls Regional Park near Auburn. The trails are good, and the footing is solid but participants should be advised that there are some steep climbs. Again, there will be nature journaling stops along the way and, as on all outings, there will be an artist and scientist embedded in the hiking group to answer questions or give instruction.
– July 22, walk around Ellis Lake: Ellis Lake in Marysville was originally designed as a natural spillway for the Feather River, but was later reengineered by Robbie McLaren in the 1930s, the designer of Golden Gate Park. A representative from Yuba Water Agency will be present to talk about plans to improve the lake and its surrounding area.
Registered participants will receive more details in advance of each trip as well as an invitation to a pre-trip Zoom meeting for further discussion. Each outing will include nature journaling supplies, snacks, and water.
Unless otherwise stated, participants for each outing will meet at 8 a.m. at 624 E St. in Marysville on the scheduled excursion day to receive supplies and organize carpools as needed. The estimated return time to Marysville will be between noon and 1 p.m. respectively.
Prospective participants must register in advance at yubasutterarts.org. Organizers state that attendance is restricted and that the last several trips have been completely booked full. Announcements about the outdoor art adventures for the fall will be made later this summer.
Anna Newman and Nicodemus Ford are the designated science educators for these outings. Those with questions and concerns are encouraged to contact Newman at 956-525-2031. For more information about other events and programs going on at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, call 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.