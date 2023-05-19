Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture has announced the next three scheduled events in a series of free, outdoor nature programs geared toward getting the community outside for guided hikes, art, and journaling adventures. These programs were made possible through a $200,000 Outdoor Equity Program Grant from the California State Parks & Recreation Department to advance its “Outdoor Access for All” initiative. 

Studies show that access to parks and greenspace can increase physical activity, reduce stress in both children and adults, and improve academic performance.  

