Yuba-Sutter Transit announced that it will provide rides along local and rural routes free of charge from Monday, Nov. 22, to Saturday, Nov. 27.
The free rides during Thanksgiving week are possible through a state grant to promote transit ridership, a news release from the transit service said.
During the fare-free week, no special tickets or passes will be needed for local and rural route passengers. All other passenger policies will still apply, and Yuba-Sutter Transit will continue to collect fares for Dial-A-Ride and Sacramento services, the release said.
For more information, email info@yubausttertransit.com or call 530-634-6880.