On select Saturdays, now through January, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife will be offering free swan tours in Yuba County near Marysville.
These events are held in partnership with the Mathews Rice farming operation, an area which boasts one of the largest overwintering tundra swan populations in the Central Valley as well as abundant geese, ducks, shorebirds, and raptors.
Each tour lasts approximately two hours and is led by a knowledgeable naturalist. Guests will be able to watch and learn about wildlife while the group traverses flooded rice fields filled with migratory and resident birds.
Upcoming tour dates include
Tours are offered at 9:30 a.m. and at 1 p.m. on each scheduled day. Pre-registration is required by contacting Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at Genelle.Treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.