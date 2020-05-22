There are several COVID-19 testing sites for the residents of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region to utilize free of charge.
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu said the new OptumServe site at the Veterans Hall in Yuba City, which has been open since May 4, is free to everyone and has a simple five-question online registration process that can be completed by going online at LHI.care/covidtesting.
“The OptumCare site in Yuba City can accommodate up to 132 tests every day, but so far it has been underutilized by our community,” said Luu. “On any given day, they have seen about 40 to 70 individuals. More need to take advantage of this free testing.”
Peach Tree Health and Ampla Health are also able to test, said Luu.
According to Luu, when more people get tested and the positive cases get into quarantine, there is less of a chance of the deadly virus reaching those who are frail and may not survive an infection.
“If you get tested for COVID-19 and the results come back negative, then at that point you have affirmation that everything you have done to protect yourself and your family has worked,” said Luu. “If the test comes back positive, then you have another opportunity to protect your family, friends, and coworkers by quarantining.”
For those who feel a little uneasy getting tested, Luu said although it can be scary, getting tested and wearing a facial covering are two ways you can let others know that you care enough to protect them from the possibility that you are unknowingly carrying the virus.
“It’s simple human nature to think that when you feel fine, then there is probably nothing wrong with you, and that’s the scary and unpredictable part of COVID-19,” said Luu. “You can carry this illness with you for days and not even know it, not even when you visit an elderly parent or a friend with a serious heart problem.”
Luu also said that anyone who is experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 should get tested as well.
“As should those who have a household family member or someone with whom they have been in close contact who has tested positive for the virus,” said Luu.
According to Luu, symptoms include fever, cough, chills, sore throat, headaches, shortness of breath, and a new low of taste or smell.
For more information about testing options, visit BePreparedYuba.org and BePreparedSutter.org.