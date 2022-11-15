The Sutter United Methodist Church in Sutter will be holding its annual Drive Thru Turkey Dinner from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday. Event organizers said that this is technically the second annual “drive-thru,” but it is also the 97th time that the church has served a turkey dinner to the public.
The dinner will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry, a dinner roll, and a slice of pumpkin pie. The feast is free but donations are welcome to help offset the cost.
The local Future Business Leaders of America from Sutter High School have volunteered to take dinner orders and deliver them to waiting patrons.
The church is located at 7751 South Butte Road, at the corner of Acacia Avenue and South Butte Road in Sutter.
For more information, contact Sarah Pryor at 530-755-0702 or Pastor Bill Oxarart at 530-755-0150.