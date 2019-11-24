With an array of free Thanksgiving events planned in Yuba-Sutter, those who have the desire to celebrate will also have the opportunity. Here are events the Appeal has been notified of:
– For the homeless, Seventh Day Adventist Church in Olivehurst, 1767 14th St., will host a free dinner, today (Sunday), from 11 a.m-12:30 p.m.
This is a part of their community outreach program to help those in need. For more information call Brenda at 742-7855.
– Twin Cities Rescue Mission Thanksgiving service and meal, Wednesday, from noon to 3 p.m. at 940 14th Street, Marysville. Admission is free. For more information call 743-8777.
– A community Thanksgiving Dinner is Thursday. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Yuba/Sutter Corps, 401 Del Norte Ave, Yuba City.
– Free Thanksgiving Day dinner hosted by Marysville Elks Lodge is Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 920 D Street, Marysville.
The Elks partners with the Kiwanis Club and California Water Service for the annual free meal. For more information call 645-8652 or 742-1212.
Does your organization have a free Thanksgiving dinner or event coming up? We’d love to get it posted in our community calendars! Let us know by sending an e-mail with a description of what’s going on to: adnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.