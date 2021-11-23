During this season of giving, multiple free community Thanksgiving meals will take place around Colusa County this Thanksgiving.
A Hand Up, the Colusa-based organization that has fed the homeless and the hungry for the past 12 years, will host its annual free community Thanksgiving meal on Thursday.
“This year again, due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus, we will be providing the lunch curbside for pickup, rain or shine,” said organizer Robin Rauch. “We are hopeful of returning to our regular sit down meal next year.”
According to Rauch, the Thanksgiving lunch is for anyone who is by themselves, or simply does not want to cook this year.
This year’s lunch will include a full Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, yams, a vegetable, cranberry sauce and dessert.
The meals will be available for curbside pickup from the Colusa Presbyterian Church, located on the corner of Fourth and Jay streets, Colusa, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
“We look forward to seeing you,” said Rauch.
A Hand Up is a community service organization made up of five local churches, including the Colusa Assembly of God, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, the First Presbyterian Church of Colusa, St. Stephens Episcopal Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. In addition to providing meals to those in need for more than a decade, the organization also provides tents, warm blankets and other basic necessities.
For more information, call Rauch at 530-635-1060.
The Williams Community Church will also be hosting its fifth annual free Thanksgiving dinner at the church, 315 Ninth St., Williams, from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday.
A turkey dinner with sides and pies, provided by Granzella’s and Colusa Medical Center, will be available for dine in or take out.
For more information, call 530-473-5913 or visit www.williamscommunitychurch.org.