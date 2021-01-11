To help local businesses and nonprofits better prepare for a disaster, the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation will host a free emergency preparedness webinar Wednesday.
The virtual meeting will be via Zoom from 9-10 a.m. Attendees also have the option to call in to listen to the meeting with audio only.
Topics will include insurance coverage, emergency and crisis planning, record keeping and how to communicate with employees, vendors and customers in the event of an emergency.
To register for the event, visit https://www.chamberorganizer.com/Calendar/moreinfo_responsive.php?eventid=383753&org_id=YUBA.
For more information, contact Jacki Lee at 743-6501.