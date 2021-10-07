The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced that it will be offering free swan tours in Yuba County from November through January 2022.
These swan tours will be available on the following Saturdays at 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. throughout those months: Nov. 6, 13, 20 and 27; Dec. 4, 11 and 18; and Jan. 1 and 8.
The tours are being held in partnership with the Mathews Rice farming operation. The area is considered to have the largest number of overwintering tundra swans in the Central Valley as well as plenty of geese, ducks, shorebirds and raptors, according to a release from CDFW.
The tours, led by a naturalist, last about two hours and have been altered to meet COVID-19-related health and safety protocols.
The protocols include all participants and guides driving their own vehicles instead of carpooling and walkie talkies will be distributed to each participant vehicle to hear and communicate with the guide while on the tour, the release said.
Pre-registration is required. For more information, contact Genelle Treaster, CDFW North Central Region, at genelle.treaster@wildlife.ca.gov.