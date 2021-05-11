The FREED Center for Independent Living announced its executive director of nine years will be stepping away from the position next month for a new role with the state.
Executive Director Ana Acton is expected to step away from the position effective June 2. She accepted a position as deputy director of the independent living and community access division at the California Department of Rehabilitation.
“As executive director for the past 9 years, Ana Acton has continued the standard of great leadership at FREED and is a model advocate for people with disabilities. FREED is healthier and carries its mission further into our communities than ever before due to her vision,” said the FREED Board of Directors in a press release.
FREED is a local disability and aging resource center with offices in Grass Valley and Yuba City.
Current Deputy Director Carly Pacheco will serve as the interim executive director during the board’s recruitment process. Pacheco has over seven years experience at FREED and has served as the deputy director for nearly five years. The board said during that time, she has demonstrated strong leadership skills and a passion for independent living.
FREED’s mission is to promote independence and self-determination for people with disabilities through person-driven services, collaborative community partnerships and education, and leadership that advocates for fully inclusive communities. The organization serves the counties of Nevada, Sierra, Sutter, Yuba, and Colusa.