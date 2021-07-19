FREED, a local disability and aging resources center, recently announced the appointment of a new executive director, Carly Pacheco.
Pacheco’s appointment became official on July 1 – she had been serving as the organization’s interim executive director since May 4. She has spent seven years at FREED, with almost five years spent as deputy director. Prior to joining FREED, Pacheco was a special education teacher serving students with the most severe disabilities.
FREED serves the counties of Sutter, Yuba, Colusa, Nevada and Sierra, with offices in Grass Valley and Yuba City.