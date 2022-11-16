Freedom Home Health and Hospice Care Services Inc., along with Adventist Health/Rideout and the Yuba City Moose Lodge, have partnered together to bring the community its first collaborative Freedom Annual Turkey Drive. The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday while supplies last.
“It has been a wonderful tradition that we, Freedom Home Health and Hospice Care Services Inc., have been carrying on for the past several Thanksgivings,” said Norma Borja, Freedom’s community resource liaison. “We are grateful to be able to share our blessings with our patients, their families, facilities and our employees. We believe in sharing our love and with that we give away turkey dinners for our beloved patients and families.”