On Thursday, a man wanted for a homicide in Fresno was arrested by Yuba City police and taken to Sutter County Jail.
The man, Jesse Gonzalez, 33, of Fresno, was arrested by the Yuba City Police Department at 8:37 a.m. on Thursday in the 200 block of Dorman Avenue in Yuba City on suspicion of murder and trespassing, according to arrest records.
Sam Escheman with the YCPD said Gonzalez was a suspect in a homicide investigation in Fresno. Escheman said Fresno police received information that Gonzalez was in the Yuba City area, obtained a warrant for Gonzalez and requested assistance by YCPD in their search for him.
Gonzalez was found and taken into custody by Fresno police detectives and YCPD officers without incident, said Escheman.
He was booked into Sutter County Jail pending extradition back to Fresno. As of Friday afternoon, Gonzalez remained at the Sutter County Jail with bail set at $1,000,000.