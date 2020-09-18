Despite some overnight challenges in the area of the North Complex Fire that threatens the Yuba County border, CalFire reported on Friday that favorable weather conditions and clearer skies allowed them to utilize air resources throughout the day on Thursday.
Yuba County Undersheriff Nick Morawcznski said CalFire had rotating crews of air support dumping primarily on the fire lines near the Yuba County border all day on Thursday and into the nighttime hours and ground crews were also able to cut contingency lines above Forbestown, Challenge, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.
“In addition to those contingency lines, they’re now going into step three and laying retardant lines as well to back those ones up,” said Morawcznski.
According to Morawcznski, that is a good sign of progress as it makes it more difficult for the fire to jump the lines.
On Thursday afternoon, CalFire reported that the blaze did spot across the South Fork of the Feather River north of Clipper Mills.
“Firefighters were successful in containing both spot fires last night,” it was stated in an incident report released by CalFire Friday morning. “Mop and patrol continues over other parts of the fire area.”
CalFire reported on Friday that the West Zone of the complex, which is the portion of the fire threatening the Yuba County border, has burned 79,372 acres and was 43 percent contained.
The entire North Complex Fire has burned 287,131 acres and was 41 percent contained as of Friday morning.
To date, there have been 15 fatalities, 13 of which have been identified and next of kin notified, according to the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.
Evacuations
Friday marked day 10 of evacuations for residents of Yuba County affected by the North Complex Fire.
The area north and east of Brownsville up to the county border remains under an evacuation order at this time. That includes the communities of Challenge, Forbestown, Woodleaf, Clipper Mills and Strawberry Valley.
The evacuation orders still in effect include: Yuba Zone 1 (the area east of New York Road, south of the county line and west and north of LaPorte Road); Yuba Zone 2 (the area west of of Bullards Bar Lake, east of La Porte Road, south of the county line and north Bullards Bar Road and Fountainhouse Road); Yuba Zone 3C (the area north of Caroline Road, south of the county line, east of New York Flat Road and areas east of Forbestown Road); and Yuba Zone 7 (the area west of Bean Clipper Road and La Porte Road, south of the county line, east of the county line and north of Moran Road).
Morawcznski said his department continues to patrol the evacuation zone to make sure that homes in the area stay safe.
“Anybody that we contact that is moving through the evacuation zone we’re going to be escorting them out of the evacuation zone,” said Morawcznski.
Morawcznski said his department has begun taking enforcement actions as well, issuing citations for those who they find out and about in the evacuation zone.
“I know that you all are concerned about the safety of your homes while you’re gone. I get that, we get that as a Sheriff’s department and we’re doing everything to keep them safe” said Morawcznski. “I can promise you that.”
Resources
Jason Roper, program manager for Yuba County Victim Services, said officials from various Yuba and Sutter County agencies will be manning a resource booth daily at the Sheriff’s Brownsville Substation located at 16796 Willow Glen Road.
“(They’ll be) providing emotional support to people, listening to them, hearing their stories and kind of talking them through some of that, some of their struggles or frustrations” said Roper. “There are people available to answer questions and give the personal message face-to-face, updating information that we have.”
Roper said there are also resources available at the booth including $50 food replacement gift certificates to the Gold Eagle Market. One certificate is available per household, said Roper, and people need to bring proof of residency to verify that they are currently living in an evacuation zone or have returned home from a previous evacuation zone.
According to Roper, his department is also working to get gift cards to local dining places to hand out to evacuees as well.
“Hopefully we will have those gift cards secured and available tomorrow,” said Roper on Friday.
The resource booth will be open throughout the weekend from 9 a.m until 5 p.m.
Additional assistance can also be reached by calling the fire talk line at 701-9955.
Air Quality
The Feather River Air Quality Management District and the Bi-county Health Department have extended an air quality health advisory through Monday, in response to the poor air quality conditions throughout the region from wildfire smoke.
According to a coordinated release issued by the three departments, southerly winds have brought relief from the smoke to the area and AQI levels have been in the moderate range in the valley and unhealthy for sensitive groups to moderate in the foothills the last two days.
“There is potential for more smoke as the winds are forecast to shift starting Saturday, unless the large regional wildfires are brought into containment,” according to the release.
As of Friday, air quality in Yuba City and Marysville was listed as good, according to www.airnow.gov., but is expected to move into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range over the weekend.
“The Sutter and Yuba Public Health Departments advise residents with lung or heart disease, and the elderly to leave areas where levels of particulate matter are high,” it was stated in the release. “For everyone else, when you smell smoke, or see smoke around you, you should consider staying indoors and avoiding heavy exertion.”
An air quality advisory issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District has also been extended through Monday due to significant smoke impacts to local areas due to wildfires.
“Air quality has improved over the last several days, but unfortunately the forecast calls for north winds on Saturday, which may transport smoke from the August Complex Fire back into the area,” it was stated in a release issued by the Colusa County Air Pollution Control District.
The District reports that air quality conditions were in the moderate range in Colusa County, but are forecast to decline into the unhealthy for sensitive groups range and may fluctuate from moderate to unhealthy throughout the period of the advisory.