Around 491 years ago, in the year 1530, Italians were playing a game called “Il Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia.” Throughout the years, versions of this game developed across Europe before making its way to America as a popular carnival game.
In 1929, a toy merchandiser by the name of Edwin Lowe experienced the game and decided to start mass producing it under the name of “bingo.” By the 1940’s, bingo was in its golden age, being particularly popular among U.S. troops and British personnel.
While bingo’s heyday may have passed, it is still quite popular among many community groups and senior centers across the country. The Yuba City Senior Center, for example, has been carrying on this tradition for several decades. Every week, the center hosts Friday Night Bingo for its senior members and anyone else over the age of 18. Staff members and volunteers said that bingo has been the senior center’s longest standing and most popular activity.
Each week, nearly 100 people pile under the arched ceiling of what was once the sanctuary of an old church. Now, this giant refurbished recreational room houses rows of tables and chairs with a large-screen TV and bingo board illuminating the front wall.
John Boyer, a member of the Yuba City Senior Commision, took over bingo operations around 2006 and has been helping run the program alongside his wife, Carol, and a handful of other volunteers.
“Bingo is a game that’s been around for a long time,” Boyer said with a smile. “People are just fascinated with the game and the chance to win, whether they make a lot of money or not.”
The games in Yuba City officially start at 6 p.m., but the doors open as early as 4 p.m. Many people are known to come early for a chance to claim their favorite seat and socialize with friends prior to playing.
The minimum buy-in is $10 per person which comes with a 10-card packet, enough to last the whole evening. Additional packets or special games can be bought such as Hot Ball Tickets and Wild Star Cards for $1 or less. These extra cards increase a player’s chance of winning a larger pot.
On average, each winning pot holds between $75 and $200. With 10 rounds of bingo played per night, alongside a series of special buy-in games, guests have ample opportunity to enjoy themselves in a low-risk, high-payout environment.
The Yuba City Senior Center is open to seniors, and bingo players, from across county lines. Boyer said it isn’t uncommon for players to travel from as far away as Lincoln and Browns Valley, or to commute locally from Marysville and Olivehurst. About 80% of the attendees are return players with 25% being under the age of 60. Volunteers like Sue Luellen and her husband, Gary, appreciate the fun environment that bingo provides, along with the opportunity to meet new people. For Lidia Vargas, one of the game sellers, it’s the mental stimulation that keeps her coming back.
“Honestly, it’s become a habit,” Carol Boyer said. “It’s relaxing, you get to know people, and I don’t feel like I’m competing against a team. This is an individual competition.”
Interested players are encouraged to come early as buy-ins end at 5:45 p.m. and the game starts promptly at 6 p.m.