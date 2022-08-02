Around 491 years ago, in the year 1530, Italians were playing a game called “Il Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia.” Throughout the years, versions of this game developed across Europe before making its way to America as a popular carnival game. 

In 1929, a toy merchandiser by the name of Edwin Lowe experienced the game and decided to start mass producing it under the name of “bingo.” By the 1940’s, bingo was in its golden age, being particularly popular among U.S. troops and British personnel.

