Football3.jpg

Marysville senior Jack Howsley tackles River Valley High School’s Jordan Martinez during a scrimmage on Aug. 13 at River Valley High School in Yuba City. 

 Courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

The Will Claggett era begins tonight. 

The Marysville High School alumnus and former NCAA Division I linebacker at Montana State begins his stint as head coach of the Marysville High football team tonight when the Indians kick off the 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. at Woodland.

Tags

Recommended for you