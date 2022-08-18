The Will Claggett era begins tonight.
The Marysville High School alumnus and former NCAA Division I linebacker at Montana State begins his stint as head coach of the Marysville High football team tonight when the Indians kick off the 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. at Woodland.
Marysville-Woodland is one of three area contests tonight, with the others being in Yuba City. The Yuba City Honkers play host to Vanden and River Valley High School welcomes Sheldon of Sacramento in a pair of non-league contests. The YC-Vanden game is set for 7 p.m., while RV-Sheldon begins at 7:15 p.m.
Marysville at Woodland
Marysville opens up with a non-league contest in the first of a two-week road trip before Claggett and the Indians return home for the first time to take on East Nicolaus on Sept. 2.
Claggett said in an earlier report in the Appeal that he is hoping to reinvigorate a Marysville program that has seen a lot of change on the sidelines the past few years. Jeff Freeman coached Marysville in 2019 but then resigned to take another job out of the area.
Marysville opted out of football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but resurfaced in 2021 under interim coach Jordan Holmes.
Claggett said Marysville will feature a balanced attack this year, led by a host of returners on both sides of the ball.
In the backfield, Claggett said Joe Endicott is a”shifty, tough,” runner that will be the Indians’ featured running back most of the season. Up front blocking for Endicott are a couple returning linemen in Jack Howsley and Jayden McKinney, who look to pave the way for many of the Marysville ball carriers.
Claggett called Howsley “nasty and incredibly physical” in the trenches.
“Howsley moves from tackle to guard this year and will play a huge role in our running game,” Claggett said.
On the outside, receiver Trishton Henderson can both block on the perimeter and be a top playmaker for Marysville’s aerial attack, Claggett said.
“Trishton has great hands and is a playmaker,” Claggett said.
Defensively, Howsley, Danny Lanini, Maddox Marino, Jayden Brown, Endicott and Kayden Ellyson look to stabilize the other side of the ball this year, Claggett said.
YC vs. Vanden
Last year’s YC-Vanden game was a shootout that left a bitter taste in the mouths of Honker fans after they came up short, 37-33 on the road to begin 2021.
YC head coach Willie Burns, who begins his second stint in Yuba City, believes he has the team to not only erase the bad memories of last season’s opener, but build on YC’s 7-4 season and appearance in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division III quarterfinals
YC returns multiple pieces on offense, including reigning all-league and underclassmen of the year, Nick Afato. Afato, like many on YC’s team, is expected to play both ways. Burns said Afato is expected to open up tonight under center at quarterback on offense and linebacker on defense. Up front, YC’s run game will be led in part by Washington State University commit Noah Dunham, a big physical tackle who’s listed at over 300 pounds.
Brandon Sanders, an all-league running back and defensive back, and Ryan Grace should help stabilize the offense as two vital and versatile skilled playmakers on offense, Burns said.
RV vs. Sheldon
The Falcons also open up a new era tonight when Anthony Battista takes the reins of the River Valley football program in the team’s season-opener at home against Sheldon out of Sacramento. It’s a non-league contest and the first of a two-week homestand to begin the season. RV is looking to improve on its 1-8 season from a year ago.
Battista will lean on Isaiah O’neal to stabilize the offensive line, while Jace Prochaska looks to be the featured running back in RV’s system.
“(Prochaska) was a sophomore last year who ended up getting a lot of reps for us (and) should help the run game even more this year,” Battista said.
Defensively, Battista said Xavier Butler and Mike Mwanje look to control the backend at safety and cornerback, respectively, while Porfi Hernandez and Hugo Valdez will open the second level as of the team’s preeminent returning linebackers, Battista said.
“(Hernandez) was a second-year starter at outside linebacker, is smart and works hard at learning his assignment and technique,” Battista said. “(Valdez) played a lot last year as a junior (and) has worked hard this offseason to take on a bigger role on defense.”
Sutter Union High School opens up its stint in the Sac-Joaquin Section tonight in Nevada against Carson. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.