Friends of the Colusa County Library will celebrate the start of May by hosting their 16th annual wine tasting event on Saturday.
The event, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raises money to help continue funding library services within Colusa County and is the group’s only annual fundraising event.
Festivities will be held at the Colusa Scout Cabin, 901 Parkhill St., Colusa, on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
Cynthia White, event chairperson, said the $20 donation for admission includes a Friends of the Library wine glass, tasting of any or all of the wines offered by the five featured wineries and sampling of local sweet and savory snacks including cheese donated by the Rumiano Cheese Company in Willows.
“They have been supplying us with five different types of cheese from their production plant in Willows,” said White.
Wineries providing sampling at the event include Grindstone Wines in Arbuckle, Berryessa Gap in Winters, Matchbook Winery in Esparto, Holly’s Hill Winery in El Dorado County and Capay Valley Winery in the Capay Valley.
“Some of these have been with us each year of the event,” said White.
Each of the five featured wineries will be offering at least four or five various types of wine, said White, including viognier, petit verdot, patriarch rhone blend, rose, verdejo, cabernet sauvignon and several others.
Admission also enters attendees into a drawing for a door prize.
Previous installments of the wine tasting event have included live music performances by several local musicians, but White said they will not have music this year due to current COVID-19 restrictions.
White said this fundraiser has raised as much as $14,000 for the library throughout the years, with $2,500 raised in just the first year alone.
“Each time we seek support we are always overwhelmed by the response from the community,” said White.
White said the success of the event is largely due to the generosity of local sponsors, who each donate anywhere from $100 to $500.
According to White, all of the funds raised at the wine tasting are spent on behalf of the library to support new book purchases, online reference materials that are essential for students needing current data for reports as well as the summer reading program for all the children of the county.
For more than 40 years, the Friends of the Colusa County Library have been contributing to the Colusa County Free Library by operating the Bookworm Used Book Store in Colusa. The store is run by volunteers and all proceeds go directly to the five branches of the Colusa County Free Library.
For more information, email friendsofthecolusalibrary@gmail.com.