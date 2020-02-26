Photographer Brian Shull’s affinity for aviation prompted him to venture out into the world of photography, but not once did he think he would be capturing the life of birds.
Shull, a fighter pilot of 20 years, had pursued his interests in writing and photography during his time in the Air Force, and combined his passion for aviation with his passions for writing and photography after retirement.
“... Which yielded four books on aviation,” said Shull.
After photographing and writing on aviation, it was brought to his attention that people weren’t as into aviation as he previously thought.
“I thought I was going to have a career in aviation photography, which seemed lucrative at the time, but at the time it sorta dried up,” said Shull. “People weren’t buying aviation. Once the internet got big there were a billion aviation pictures out there.”
Shull said it wasn’t something he wanted to do just for money, but to make a living incorporating something he loved and had a passion for.
One day while Shull was visiting his parents in Florida he was capturing some photos with a new lens he’d just purchased.
“I was practicing for air shows,” said Shull. “I thought I was going to shoot a lot of air shows.”
At the time Shull said he did not have any planes to practice on so he thought why not practice on birds. He said that’s when he fell in love with birds.
“I realized all the things I loved in aviation photography, the birds have,” Shull said. “The color, the geometry, the majesty of flight, the diversity, but the birds were even more interesting.”
Unlike planes, birds have a captivating personality, according to Shull.
“They are unpredictable,” said Shull. “You didn’t know what they were going to do.”
Shull purchased a gallery nearly 12 years ago. Called Gallery One, it won’t open for about another year, as he prepares his work for exhibition.
In the meantime, collections of his photographs are on display at the Brick Coffee House Cafe at 316 D St. in Marysville, from now until the end of March.
The showing started in January and featured “Winged Raptors” -- images of bald eagles, and hawk, including harriers and a kestrel. He changed the photos out for February to “Water Birds,” capturing the lives of ducks, a heron, a pheasant and an egret. The exhibit will change in March to “Feathered Flyers” and will consist of a variety of birds Shull shot over the years.
“You have to invest the time,” said Shull. “The reason that we can only now show pictures like this after 20 years of doing it is (that) it takes many years to not only build up your ability and expertise, (but) to go out and get the pictures.”