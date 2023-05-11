What used to be an old bocce ball court is now a thriving green space used to provide fresh produce for those in the community who need it most.
Mark Davenport, a retired math and science teacher, has helped transform this 4,000-square-foot corner of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds into a productive vegetable garden. The idea for this endeavor was sparked in part by Johnny Yang, a project coordinator for the UC Master Gardener Program.
“Due to COVID, this area was a bit neglected,” said Yang. “But then leadership came together and decided it was time to revitalize the garden so ended up reaching out to Mark.”
Davenport is originally from the east coast, growing up in New York City.
“I’ve been gardening since I could walk,” joked Davenport. “Some of my earliest memories are being outside pulling weeds with my dad.”
In the past nine months, under Davenport’s leadership and his team of “co-workers,” the newly revived community garden has grown from nine weather-beaten boxes to 21 fertile plots. The current produce menu includes garlic, ocra, onions, squash, cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, potatoes, beans, tomatoes, peppers, and a variety of other “green things.”
“We can’t have anything that’s permanent or takes root,” explained Yang. “It has to be removable because the garden itself still belongs to the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.”
Despite this particular restriction, the garden has already produced approximately 20 pounds of broccoli and 50 pounds of potatoes. This year’s spring harvest is expected to yield an additional 100 pounds of produce.
“Everything we grow goes straight to Harmony Village,” said Davenport proudly. “They’ve been very appreciative and I just love doing it.”
Harmony Village, located off Highway 99 in south Yuba City, is a 62-unit permanent supportive housing program for low-income individuals who are either homeless or precariously housed.
Davenport and his team have been collaborating with 18 different schools to educate them in agricultural science and get a few helping hands. Kids get to learn some of the basic concepts of recycling and the importance of symbiotic relationships in nature.
“They get to learn how to make worm tea too,” chimed in Terri Hutton, the team’s designated “worm person.” “Worm tea is made from a mixture of extracted worm castings which is healthy for the plants and works as a natural insecticide.”
In order to thrive, this community garden relies on donations of mulch from Twin Cities Tree Service, composted soil from Recology Yuba-Sutter, and wood for shoring up garden boxes from Buttes Pipe and Supply Co.
Moving forward, Davenport and his team hope to add about three more boxes and more trellises to increase vertical production. They may also look into filling empty spaces with potted fruit trees.
This community garden is located inside of Gate 7 off of Franklin Road in Yuba City at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds. If the gate is open, that means Davenport and his team are there and open to inquisitive visitors.
For more information about UC Master Gardener programs in the Yuba-Sutter area, visit tinyurl.com/3uy4h3sr.