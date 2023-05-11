What used to be an old bocce ball court is now a thriving green space used to provide fresh produce for those in the community who need it most. 

Mark Davenport, a retired math and science teacher, has helped transform this 4,000-square-foot corner of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds into a productive vegetable garden. The idea for this endeavor was sparked in part by Johnny Yang, a project coordinator for the UC Master Gardener Program. 

