Colusa airways were busy on Saturday as dozens of planes flew in, creating quite a spectacle for the hundreds of onlookers that gathered at the Colusa County Airport for the 23rd annual Colusa County Old Tyme Fly-In.
Event Coordinator Randy Johnson said the event is hosted each year by the Colusa County Aviation Association to encourage families to get out and explore aviation.
“It’s great to see the little kids out here enjoying themselves,” Johnson said. “Stuff like this is what makes future pilots.”
While at the event, attendees had the opportunity to watch a variety of unique planes fly in, talk to the pilots that operate these aircrafts and get up close and explore them.
“This event gives kids a chance to talk to these pilots,” Johnson said. “It creates kind of a comradery between the older and younger generations as they share their love of aviation.”
Johnson said that about 130 planes participated in the event, flying in from all over the state including San Jose and Oakland.
Tom Dyer traveled 150 miles from Sparks, Nevada for the event, and was awarded the farthest distance traveled award.
After landing, these unique aircrafts parked on the tarmac for attendees to admire up close. Among them was a bright blue 1938 Travel Air Airplane, which took home the award for oldest aircraft at the event.
If plane watching worked up an appetite, attendees could also partake in a sausage, egg and pancake breakfast complete with orange juice, coffee and even a piece of cake.
Breakfast was served in one of the hangers at the airport, with the sounds of the pilots radio buzzing in the background.
Johnson said the Fly-In takes months of planning and preparation, along with the help of over 25 volunteers and lots of community support.
“If we didn’t have all the volunteers and community support we could not make this all happen,” Johnson said.
Four scouts from Boy Scouts of Colusa Troop 5 came out to lend a hand during the event, helping with everything from set up to serving breakfast and cleaning.
Scout Henry Gewett, 11, said he has been helping at the Fly-In event for the last three or four years.
“I like looking at all the airplanes and helping cook the eggs and pancakes,” Gewett said.
A raffle was also held during during the breakfast, with dozens of local commodities given away including nuts, rice, olive oil, beans and gift certificates from area businesses. Other prizes included a Weber barbecue, gift baskets, tool sets, hats and tumblers.
Johnson said 90 percent of the raffle prizes were donated by generous community businesses and members.
These local donors included ADM, Allen Myers, Alsco Geyer, Auto Zone, Beeler Tractor, California Family Foods, Rocco’s on the River, Caffinated, Clint Jewett, Colusa County Farm Supply, Colusa Meat Market, the County of Colusa, Davison Drugs, Denise Carter, Donna Critchfield, Griff’s Feed and Seed, Habeneros, Hoblit Motors, In-Harvest, Randy and Melody Johnson, Colusa Milling Co., Kittle’s, Les Schwab, Mary Winters, Meridian Diesel, Meridian Supply, Messick’s Ace Hardware, N & S Tractor, Ramos Oil, Reading Oil, Richter Aviation, Riverbank Pizza, Sacramento River Aviation, Simplot, Superior Tire Service, TNT Swap Meet, Tri Counties Bank, Valley Air, Willbur Ellis, and Sweco.