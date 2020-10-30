It’s hard to think of something more family-oriented than the fair and the fairgrounds is the site of countless family-oriented events through the year.
And just like area families, the county fair has been more than a little affected by the pandemic.
Dave Dillabo, CEO of the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds, said the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the facility can be summarized with just one word: “devastating.”
“We have had to cancel our annual fair (and) 100 percent of the interim rental events and gatherings since March,” said Dillabo. “Our only source of income since March has been from our RV Park, which accounts for 4 percent of our annual $1.2 million budgeted revenue.
“We are unable to generate revenue, not only for us but for the local nonprofits and groups who rely on annual fundraiser events hosted at the fairgrounds.”
According to Dillabo, more than 130 events have been canceled at the fairgrounds this year. The events typically account for $464,000, or 37 percent of the fairground’s annual budget.
The cancellation of the annual Yuba-Sutter Fair was a severe blow this year, said Dillabo, as it accounts for approximately 60 percent of the fairground’s annual budgeted revenue.
Dillabo said the state has provided no emergency funding for the fairgrounds up to this point and because it is a state institution, it is ineligible to apply for any of the COVID-19 grants or loan programs.
Although it is a state institution, only 3 percent of the fairground’s annual revenue comes from the state, according to Dillabo, so the facility is reliant on community events and the annual fair to survive.
Since March, the fairgrounds has only been utilized as an emergency shelter location for both humans and animals displaced by recent wildfires, in accordance with an executive order issued by the state during times of emergency.
“Unfortunately, the state does not seem to realize how much it costs to maintain and operate a 42-acre fairgrounds facility year-round, so that it is ready at a moment’s notice to serve as an emergency center,” said Dillabo. “The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds staff and board of directors take great pride in serving the Yuba-Sutter community and surrounding communities during an emergency crisis and will continue to strive forward through these fiscally challenging times to ensure that our doors are open and our services are available for the public during times of emergencies.”
With little revenue coming in, Dillabo said the “small but robust” fairgrounds staff has analyzed operating costs with a microscope in order to find every possible way to reduce expenses.
“Fair office lights are off, A/C thermostat in the office is set at 82, unfortunately the grass is a little brown these days, grass is being mowed less and is taller than normal in hopes of retaining more moisture as our watering cycle has been dramatically decreased, appliances in all of the buildings are unplugged,” said Dillabo.
The fairgrounds has also eliminated or reduced regular services including garbage, pest control and telephone and copy machine services in an effort to cut costs during this time, according to Dillabo.
“Our cost savings efforts have reduced our monthly operating costs by 33 percent,” said Dillabo. “Every dollar counts right now.”
Dillabo said the fairgrounds currently has three full-time employees and two part-time employees, after being forced to lay off staff – a loss of more than 30 part-time jobs in the Yuba-Sutter area, according to Dillabo.
“As a manager, those were the most difficult and painful decisions,” said Dillabo. “Our small staff is doing more with less and I am so appreciative for their great efforts as they continue to rise up and meet the challenge every time.”
According to Dillabo, the fairgrounds maintenance staff has been taking advantage of this slow time at the facility, completing small, low-budget projects that will increase their ability to offer more services and improve customer experience when events are allowed to resume at the facility.
Dillabo said the fairgrounds is currently in stable condition due to good fiscal planning and management, but he said the facility can only withstand the current business model with extremely limited revenues through 2021.
“Through this experience, we remain optimistic in hopes that the fairgrounds will survive the impacts of this pandemic and be here for the community in times of need,” said Dillabo.
According to Dillabo, his staff is already busy planning the 2021 Yuba-Sutter Fair, scheduled for June 24-27.
“We are excited about the new fair dates starting next year, which will be the fourth weekend in June each year,” said Dillabo. “We hope to make the 2021 annual fair a magical experience for the community to come together, celebrate and enjoy. Our community’s resilience will shine through in 2021.”