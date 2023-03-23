Chris Champlin, president of Adventist Health/Rideout, gave an update to the Yuba City City Council on Tuesday about the status of funding for Project Hope, a proposed behavioral health medical campus utilizing the former Fremont Hospital site in Yuba City.
The idea of Project Hope was first presented to the council in December 2022 with Ashten Phillips, system director for Adventist Health, seeking a letter of support from the Yuba City City Council for a grant application that the company was preparing.
Located on Plumas Street, north of Highway 20, the former Fremont Hospital building owned by Adventist Health/Rideout has dealt with “significant issues with vandalism and individuals breaking into the building,” according to the city, and as a result of its non-use, the overall condition of the building is declining.
To help solve that problem, including but not limited to the growing need in the Yuba-Sutter area to provide medical services to people such as those experiencing homelessness, officials with Adventist Health/Rideout want to establish a medical campus for “Project Hope,” a program that is intended to “provide medically necessary services to the most vulnerable populations in the Yuba-Sutter community,” the city previously said in a staff report.
“Adventist Health and Rideout is proposing Fremont as the location to stand up a project that will provide a campus style suite of medically necessary services to our most vulnerable populations in the Yuba and Sutter community. The site must be able to sustain multiple beds for an array or different programs and service, along with providing space for significant staffing that will offer wrap around supportive services,” Adventist Health said in a document previously submitted to the city. “... This initial build, construction, and outfitting of this campus style suite of medically necessary services will be possible through PATH Community Investment dollars and additional braided funding through BHCIP (Behavioral Health Continuum Infrastructure Program).”
Phillips said during the December 2022 council meeting that the project “has been a long time in the making.” Partners involved in the project include the Health and Human Services Department for both Yuba and Sutter counties, Sutter Yuba Behavioral Health, the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, managed Medi-Cal plans Anthem and California Health and Wellness, local law enforcement, The Salvation Army, and local health care providers and others.
Adventist Health said Project Hope is an “initiative to develop a one stop shop campus of medically necessary service where vulnerable individuals can come and receive wrap around services that will improve their quality of life.”
In an effort to make Project Hope a reality, the hospital is attempting to get grant funding to help with the amount of work needed to make the former Fremont Hospital site viable. On Tuesday, Champlin said Adventist Health/Rideout was not able to move forward with initial grant opportunities for the project.
“(There were) two things that prevented us from going forward. Those two things were one that we didn’t raise enough money through grants to pay for the entire project,” Champlin said. “Two, was the 30-year commitment – we couldn’t get language for that. So what ended up happening is we did not apply for the grant. We got to the 11th hour and 59th minute and we could not come to resolution on the language. The language that we specifically were concerned about was there was a clause in the contract that made the recipient of the money offer the services for a 30-year period. It also put a deed restriction on the building for 30 years.”
Champlin said the deed restriction was “OK,” but there were concerns over the requirement that services solely be provided by Adventist over the entire 30-year span of the contract. There was language in the contract that said if the recipient of the money couldn’t provide services for the duration of the contract, then an “alternative organization” could come in to take over services, so long as the California Department of Health Care Services approved of that new provider.
Because Adventist is considered the only provider in the area, Champlin said, an alternative solution of another provider coming in just wasn’t possible at this time. He did acknowledge that Adventist was looking for another provider that could be included in future grant applications, should that same requirement be in place.
Champlin said a request was made to change some of the language with the grant, but the state said that was not possible because other entities had already started the process of applying for the grant Adventist was seeking.
“That said, we’re not dead in the water. There’s another round coming,” Champlin said. “... We’re regrouping. There is pathway grants … somewhere in the neighborhood of $8 million.”
Champlin also said Adventist would look at other avenues of funding to help bring Project Hope to the community, including private partnerships.
“We’re not giving up,” he said. “... This project is still just as needed as it was when we came a few months ago and asked for it. … If you hear from your constituents how crazy the hospital is today, it’s a true story. When I left not too long ago, we had 43 patients in-house who no longer need to be there. So these are patients who have been there for in excess of 10 days. Some of those patients have been here for as long as 200 days, they’re simply living at the hospital now because there is no place to go.
“We have got to build this infrastructure like we have in Project Hope. At the same time, we had 30 people waiting in the emergency department when I left who have orders to admit, but they can’t get up to the floor because there’s those 43 patients who are living there now. In addition to those 30 patients who have admit orders, we had another four that were pending admit orders, for a total of 34 people who are waiting to be admitted, but they’ve gotta wait until we can get people out of house. If that’s not crazy enough, we had another 30 patients in the ED lobby who have been triaged, but need a bed in the emergency room. We had 16 behavioral health patients waiting because there’s no place to put them.”
Champlin said the hospital was working to get those patients discharged, but expressed the dire need for proper places to treat patients with specific needs.
“It’s not that we don’t have enough hospital beds, it’s that next layer down – it’s the subacute, it’s the crisis stabilization, it’s the long-term care that we really need to free up those patients who are now just living at the hospital,” Champlin said.