California Water Service (Cal Water) announced recently that Marysville district customers received a total of $80,875.64 in bill credits to resolve remaining unpaid water bill balances incurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Funding from Cal Water was received through the California Water and Wastewater Arrearage Payment Program. This program enabled water suppliers to apply for financial support on behalf of customers unable to pay their water bills, Cal Water said.
More than $20 million in relief from the program’s administrator was requested by Cal Water in November 2021 for customers with past-due balances incurred between March 4, 2020, and June 15, 2021. That money was being sought by Cal Water for all its service areas.
Cal Water said it received the requested funding amount and will apply credits to affected customers’ accounts by the end of March. The utility said customers will be notified directly if a credit will be applied to an account.
“At Cal Water, we recognize the financial impact COVID-19 has had on many of our customers. To reduce the burden caused by the pandemic, we applied for funding from the State of California to help offset customers’ past-due balances incurred during the pandemic,” Operations Manager Mary Jones said in a statement. “We believe that these credits will help give piece [sic] of mind to many of our customers who continue to struggle financially and encourage them to apply for our other financial assistance programs, if needed.”
For more information, visit www.calwater.com.