Congressman John Garamendi, D-Calif, recently voted for $12,183,898 in Community Project Funding that will have a direct benefit for people in the Yuba-Sutter community.
As part of the funding that he previously secured for communities throughout his congressional district, Garamendi was able to bring in money that will help establish the Yuba-Sutter Restoration House.
Part of a request of $985,000 in funding for the Adventist Health Well-Being Project Restoration in 2022, the Yuba-Sutter Restoration House will “provide complimentary services to augment psychiatric, behavioral health, housing navigation, and substance use treatment through an integrated community model focusing on transitional housing for unsheltered or precariously housed clients,” according to a document provided by Garamendi.
He said the “project would be a valuable use of taxpayer funds because it would build capacity in the overall local continuum of care to prioritize treatment of highly complex patients which would increase the health of the community and bring down ambulatory costs.”
The funding available was included in the appropriations government funding package that was recently signed into law.
“I am incredibly pleased to secure $12,183,898 in Community Project Funding to benefit local infrastructure and healthcare,” Garamendi said in a statement. “These investments support underserved areas and foster economic development, making a real difference in the lives of so many in our community. I am proud to have fought for funding that will make our community healthier, safer, stronger, and even more resilient.”
A full list of projects that will benefit from the $12 million include:
– $5,000,000 for Sacramento River Basin Flood Plain Reactivation; Bureau of Reclamation
– $2,000,000 for Northern California Streams, Lower Cache Creek, Yolo County, Woodland & Vicinity, CA; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
– $1,000,000 for Woolner Ave Home Construction
– $867,648 for Accessible Pedestrian Pathways and Parking at Lake Solano County Park
– $431,250 for Accessible Recreational Trails at Rockville Trails Preserve (Solano County)
– $1,000,000 for University of California-Davis, Davis, CA for a health workforce initiative
– $985,000 for Adventist Health System West, Lake County & Yuba-Sutter for mental health and substance use disorder services, including wraparound services
– $400,000 for CommuniCare Health Centers, Davis, CA for facilities and equipment
– $500,000 for Winters Health Foundation, Winters, CA for facilities and equipment