After his death as a result of a head-on collision early Saturday morning, a member of Eric Pomeroy’s family launched a fundraiser to help support the “upbringing and education” of his two daughters and the financial burden that has suddenly been placed upon his wife.
Started by Jennifer Deaton, who said she is the sister-in-law of Eric and Daniela Pomeroy, a GoFundMe account was created to help the family.
Pomeroy was a former assistant superintendent for adult and career education for the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools who also started Sutter Buttes Swimming, a nonprofit swimming club that practices and holds events at Gauche Aquatic Park. Tonight, a candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St. in Yuba City, in his honor.
“Eric Pomeroy, devoted husband and father, was taken from us in a tragic head-on collision early Saturday morning, October 8th,” it says on the GoFundMe page organized by Deaton. “He was on his way to Roseville for a swim meet with his 15-year-old daughter Erica when his vehicle was struck and killed by a large construction semi-truck. Eric was pronounced dead at the scene, and Erica was injured in the accident and spent two nights in the hospital.”
The Appeal has made multiple attempts to get information from the California Highway Patrol about the incident, but no surrounding agency has been able to provide that information.
Brian Danielson, with the CHP, simply told the Appeal that the “crash happened in Placer County.”
In her post on GoFundMe, Deaton explains why donations are needed.
“We are incredibly grateful for the prayers and tremendous outpouring of support our community has shown us so far. While nothing can fill this void, your prayers and donations will help support the upbringing and education of Erica (15) and Gia (12) and help relieve the financial burden on Daniela in these difficult times,” the GoFundMe page says. “Eric was the primary breadwinner for his family. We are raising funds to help Daniela with medical costs, funeral expenses, and time off work. Eric and Daniela’s extended families are reaching out to you to ask for help supporting Daniela and their two daughters to get through this tragedy without financial worries. We appreciate any support you can provide to Daniela to help provide them with a foundation to move forward.”
Along with the GoFundMe fundraiser, Jim King of Rolling Stone Pizza Company, located inside New Earth Market in Yuba City, said he would donate 100 personal pepperoni or cheese pizzas today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until he sells out.
“This is a mini ‘Slice of Respect’ as always every dollar goes directly to the family – minimum donation is $20 cash,” King said on Facebook.
The Sutter County Superintendent of Schools also recently commented on the loss of one of its own.
“Our beloved Eric Pomeroy, Assistant Superintendent for Adult and Career Education, passed away on Saturday. He was a man of strong character and integrity. He had a passion for doing what’s best for students and he adored his family. Please keep the SCSOS staff and Eric’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the Sutter County Superintendent of Schools posted on its Facebook page Monday.