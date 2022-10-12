After his death as a result of a head-on collision early Saturday morning, a member of Eric Pomeroy’s family launched a fundraiser to help support the “upbringing and education” of his two daughters and the financial burden that has suddenly been placed upon his wife.

Started by Jennifer Deaton, who said she is the sister-in-law of Eric and Daniela Pomeroy, a GoFundMe account was created to help the family.

