After hearing that a local humanitarian was in need of costly medication, several Yuba-Sutter community groups sprang into action and organized a fundraiser to help out.
Tom Walther, a Kiwanis Early Risers Yuba City board member, said after hearing that Jim Leonard, a full-time volunteer with St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, needed a significant amount of money to cover the costs of medication to cure a disease, he reached out to Jerry Handy, founder of the 4G Foundation, and Jim King, of Rolling Stone and founder of Slice of Respect, because the pair had been extremely active with community outreach in the past.
“I reached out to see if they would help out and both said yes right away,” said Walther.
The fundraiser, which has been organized by St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, Kiwanis Early Risers Yuba City, the 4G Foundation and Slice of Respect, will be held at New Earth Market, located at 1475 Tharp Road in Yuba City, on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Organizers ask that attendees come out, make a donation and enjoy one of the 400 gourmet pizzas that will be made by members of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church.
In addition to the pizza, Handy and the Kiwanis Early Risers Yuba City will be grilling up baby back ribs and whole tri-tip. Those interested in the rib or tri-tip are asked to comment on 4G Foundation’s Facebook post about the fundraiser so organizers can ensure there is enough to go around.
While Walther said they have already raised a significant amount of money through donations from sponsors, he is hoping for a good turn out on Saturday.
“We would love to have a couple hundred people,” said Walther.
Organizers said they hope to raise $10,000.