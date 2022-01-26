The Yuba County Deputy Sheriff’s Association is hosting a fundraiser today at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland in an effort to help two deputies who have been unable to return to work due to continued and serious health issues.
The officers needing help are Jeff Murphy and Christopher Origer, who have both been unable to resume work with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for about six months.
Rosa Leon, a Community Service officer for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office, said because medical expenses for both officers have been so overwhelming, the association was attempting to involve the Yuba-Sutter community in helping them and their families as the deputies continue their road to recovery.
“We did something internally, but since expenses are getting to be a lot more, that’s why we are doing a community event like this,” Leon said. “Our deputies, we are a close family here. … We’re showing our support for them and their families. They put their life on the line for the community.”
The fundraiser being held at Hard Rock, 3317 Forty Mile Rd. in Wheatland, will allow those interested to purchase a pasta dinner for $20 per person. Each meal includes a pasta dinner, salad, bread, and cannolis. Meals are available for dine-in or to go. Leon said the first 300 people to purchase a meal also will receive a free T-shirt from Hard Rock.
Raffle tickets for baskets donated by area businesses also will be available today. The fundraising meal will be from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. today.
Murphy and Origer
Leon said Murphy, who has been with the department since 2011, has been unable to return to his duties for the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office because of complications he has had since contracting COVID-19.
According to a post on Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter’s Facebook page, Murphy was hospitalized with “COVID pneumonia.” He was then diagnosed with acute thrombocytopenia while at the hospital, a condition that leaves Murphy at risk of internal bleeding.
Shortly after getting his platelet count back to normal after being diagnosed, Murphy developed a blood clot in his left leg and multiple clots in his lungs. Because of this, has had to undergo “multiple blood tests and scans to try and determine the cause of the blood disease and blood clots.” This has led Murphy to “undergo multiple platelet transfusions, medications and plenty of nights in the hospital,” the Facebook post said.
During this time, Murphy has had to stay at home with nurses to help care for him. The deputy is married and has four children.
Similar to Murphy, Origer has not been able to return to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office for about six months, said Leon. She said he has been with the department since 2018.
According to the Back the Badge Yuba-Sutter Facebook page, Origer has had continued symptoms after falling ill at the end of July 2021.
On Aug. 4, 2021, he was admitted to a hospital and had a bone marrow biopsy performed. As a result of the biopsy, he was diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia.
According to the Mayo Clinic, aplastic anemia is a rare and serious condition “that occurs when your body stops producing enough new blood cells.” As a result, the condition leaves a person fatigued and more prone to infections and uncontrolled bleeding.
Because of this diagnosis, Origer required a bone marrow transplant. After receiving an “intense regimen of chemotherapy,” he was able to get a transplant in October. Origer was released from the hospital in November and then continued to need outpatient treatment in Palo Alto. According to the Facebook post, he had hoped to return to his wife and two children later this month.
Besides the treatment that already has occurred, Origer also will “have to continue his outpatient treatments for an unforeseen amount of time.”