To help ensure the beloved, local museum will survive trying times, a Stonyford community group has organized a holiday fundraiser.
The Stonyrose Heritage Society will host a dinner theater event featuring “A Colusa Christmas Carol,” at the Stonyford Town Hall, 249 Market St., Stonyford, on Saturday, Dec. 12.
“It will be a very fun comical play by our local ladies and a delicious lasagna dinner!” according to a statement made by organizers.
Dinner will begin at 5 p.m. and the play will start at 6 p.m.
Tickets for the show cost $25 and include a seat for the show and an Italian sit-down dinner featuring lasagna, salad, bread and cobbler for dessert.
All proceeds from the play will benefit the Stonyford Museum.
“This is kind of a ‘Save the Museum’ fundraiser,” said Jay Sanchinelle-Huttman, founder of the Stonyrose Heritage Society. “They have been really struggling since they have had to be closed through this whole COVID thing.”
The event will be socially distanced and sanitation compliant with the county’s current COVID-19 guidelines.
Masks and hand sanitizer will also be available.
“It’s going to be a great show and tickets are still available,” said Sanchinelle-Huttman.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call or text 521-5902.