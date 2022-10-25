Luau1.jpg

Suzanne Chavez serves dinners at REST’s emergency winter shelter in March.

 Courtesy of Nick Anderson

The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) is gearing up to host its 12th annual luau fundraiser from 5-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Adventure Church in Yuba City. 

REST provides “cold weather” shelters that offer meals and assistance to women and families experiencing homlessness in the Yuba-Sutter area. 

Tags

Recommended for you