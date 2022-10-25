The Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) is gearing up to host its 12th annual luau fundraiser from 5-7:30 p.m. on Nov. 5 at Adventure Church in Yuba City.
REST provides “cold weather” shelters that offer meals and assistance to women and families experiencing homlessness in the Yuba-Sutter area.
The luau serves as REST’s largest fundraiser and includes a Hawaiian-themed dinner, hula dancers, silent auctions, raffles, and more. Suzanne Chavez, a current REST volunteer, will be one of the featured speakers at this year’s event.
“Suzanne actually stayed in our shelter years ago and is now housed,” said Nick Anderson, REST’s director. “What makes her story unique is that she is one of the first REST clients to return to REST as a volunteer.”
After going through a tumultuous divorce, Chavez was referred to REST from Hands of Hope in Yuba City. She had two children with her at the time, one of which was close to expecting her own child. REST helped Chavez and her family recover enough energy to take the necessary steps toward becoming self supportive again. She moved on to Better Way Shelter in Sutter County and utilized that program until she landed a job and saved enough money to afford a car. Chavez then secured an apartment through New Haven and has now been approved for social security.
With a little extra free time on her hands, Chavez decided to return to REST to lend a helping hand of her own. Last month she worked at a REST cooling center during the peak of September’s heat wave, and she plans to volunteer at some of the shelter’s intake locations this winter. Her contributions will be greatly appreciated as REST works to expand its capacity by returning to its rotating model.
“During the last two winters, we modified the emergency shelter as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” explained Anderson. “We were able to keep the shelter open throughout the pandemic but we used a single, fixed shelter location and we were limited to 15 beds.”
In contrast, the rotating shelter model is expected to increase REST’s capacity to 30 beds by utilizing different local church spaces each week. This program is also expected to increase the organization’s total cost of operations, however Anderson and his staff feel that these challenges will be more than worth it.
For more information about REST and its upcoming events, visit restyubacity.org. Those in need of shelter or seeking further assistance may also contact Hands of Hope at 530-755-3491.