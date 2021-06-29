A local nonprofit is hosting a fundraiser in support of a Yuba-Sutter dog park this weekend.
“It’s land for the dogs to safely be, to be off leash to walk, to just have a safe space,” said Colleen Leary, board chair for fundraising of the Yuba-Sutter Off the Leash Dog Park. “...We do a lot of promotion of responsible dog ownership, things to care for dogs, things going on in the community.”
Leary said the nonprofit has been in existence since 2005 and leases the land from Caltrans. The park has grown over the years and is driven entirely by volunteers and donations.
“Our ultimate goal for the fundraising is to keep the park open and improve what’s already there,” Leary said. “...Many families here have dogs and we just want a space for them to safely bring (their dogs).”
She said the last year has been difficult for the community as well as the park since it runs on donations.
“This is our opportunity to bring people back together at the park and hopefully raise some funds for our ongoing costs but also for some stuff (that) needs repairs and we have big dreams for enhancing the park experience,” Leary said.
The “Dog Bless America” fundraising event will be at the Yuba-Sutter Off the Leash Dog Park – 2050 Wild River Drive, Yuba City – on Saturday from 9-11 a.m.
The event will include a raffle with more than $1,000 in local prizes, a dog photographer, training sessions with behavioral experts, the Potato Patoto and Coffeeologist food trucks and more.
The event is free to attend and raffle tickets cost $5 each.
“You can come with or without a dog,” Leary said.
She said people should keep in mind that dogs can be off leash but there is a double-gate system to prevent dogs from escaping.
Cash, Venmo, checks and PayPal are some of the accepted payment methods.
Those who can’t attend but are interested in donating to the dog park can contact Leary at 925-451-5425 or through Venmo – OfftheLeashDogPark.
For more information, visit www.offtheleashdogpark.com or the Off the Leash Dog Park Facebook page.