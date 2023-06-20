Sourdough Slim and his buddy Robert Armstrong will be returning to Wheatland’s historic Pioneer Hall on Thursday for a bit of homemade chili and an evening of bluegrass music.
Sourdough’s real name is Rick Crowder, a Hollywood-born Sierra Foothills cattleman. This renowned performer has gained global recognition for his musical talents, yodeling, and slapstick humor.
The Western Music Association nominated Crowder several times for Entertainer of the Year and in 2001 he won the Will Rogers Award for Yodeler of the Year from the Academy of Western Artists. Now a veteran to his art, Crowder has toured America’s stages from coast to coast, gracing such venues as Carnegie Hall in New York City, and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
On Thursday, Crowder will be joined by his friend and longtime performer Armstrong for an evening of vaudevillian entertainment. Last year, this duo drew in quite the crowd and featured a hefty repertoire of jazzy cowboy tunes and some musical saw playing. This year, organizers are looking forward to seeing a few more local players joining them onstage and hope to encourage more community engagement moving forward.
“This event always fills the hall and everyone has a great time,” said Martin Heatlie, the event’s spokesman and coordinator. “We’ve just about broke even last year, but it’s also our way of outreaching to the community.”
Heatlie has been involved with this annual fundraiser since its inception in 2014. The concert’s purpose is to help raise funds for the continued maintenance of Pioneer Hall, a 109-year-old building.
“Admission is free, we want everybody to be able to enjoy the event,” said Heatlie. “But a suggested donation of $20 would be greatly appreciated.”
In addition to the 7 p.m. concert, free ice cream and lemonade will be served during intermission and a pre-show dinner of chili and cornbread will be served starting at 5:30 p.m. for just $10 per person.
Pioneer Hall is located at 4th and B streets in Wheatland. For more information about Sourdough Slim and Armstrong, visit sourdoughslim.com.