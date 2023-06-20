Sourdough1.jpg

Sourdough Slim, left, performs at a fundraising concert at Pioneer Hall in Wheatland in 2022 alongside Robert Armstrong, right, fiddling on his musical saw. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Sourdough Slim and his buddy Robert Armstrong will be returning to Wheatland’s historic Pioneer Hall on Thursday for a bit of homemade chili and an evening of bluegrass music.

Sourdough’s real name is Rick Crowder, a Hollywood-born Sierra Foothills cattleman. This renowned performer has gained global recognition for his musical talents, yodeling, and slapstick humor. 

