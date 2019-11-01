A funeral service for El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 at Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville.
Ishmael was shot and killed on Oct. 23 while responding to a call in Somerset. Three people have been arrested in connection with Ishmael’s death and charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and accessory to murder, according to a news release from the Peace Officers Research Association of California, including a Yuba City resident.
Ishmael had worked for the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for four years and before that worked for the Placerville Police Department. He is survived by his wife and three children, the release said.
A memorial fund for the Ishmael family has been set up by the the CAHP Credit Union and donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2Ny8Cwz. Donations can also be sent via mail to Deputy Brian Ishmael Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 276507 Sacramento, CA 95827.
The Bayside Church Adventure is located at 6401 Stanford Ranch Road, Roseville.