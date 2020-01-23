The 17th annual fundraising dinner for the Wheatland Union High School Future Farmers of America program is coming up.
Melissa Taylor, FFA advisor at the high school, said the “Snowflakes and Spurs” dinner fundraiser helps pay for leadership activities for the members.
The dinner will take place Friday, Jan. 31, from 5-7 p.m. in the Wheatland Union High School north gym, 1010 Wheatland Road, Wheatland.
Dinner will include tri-tip, chicken, potatoes, vegetables, a roll, salad and drinks – Taylor said it’s catered by Cool Hand Luke’s.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $12 for children ages 5-12 and $7 for children ages 4 and under – reserved tables of 10 are $180.
Taylor said tickets must be purchased in advance and can be bought by calling the high school at 633-3100, ext. 100.