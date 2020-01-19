Many fire stations across the country rely heavily on volunteers, but it’s become increasingly more difficult over the years to find volunteers as the requirements to become one have also increased significantly.
The Smartsville Fire Protection District is no different. The station has a handful of personnel that are mostly able to staff it Monday through Friday during regular business hours. But overnight and weekends can pose difficulties as there aren’t often enough volunteers, especially when tasked with responding to more than one call at once.
“There’s been a shortage of firefighters nationwide for years. It’s harder to attract people because the process is so time consuming. Before a volunteer can even respond to a call, they must first have basic first aid, CPR, and a bunch of skill trainings,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dan Isom. “It’s not like they can put on the equipment and just go out. It could take months before they feel comfortable and can be an asset to the department.”
Some of the station’s personnel have expressed a need for the district – which largely relies on a benefit assessment established more than 20 years ago to fund it – to go out to the community and request additional funding, but said they ran into issues when trying to convince the majority of the district’s board to go that route.
Last summer, the fire department in Rough and Ready had a resolution pass that saw an increase in funding from taxes, which allowed them to hire a couple more firefighters on a full-time basis, Isom said. The Smarstville Fire Protection District chief at the time wanted to bring in the firm that spearheaded that effort to see how and if it would be a possibility in Smartsville, but only one member of the board – Dan Zuber – showed up to the meeting. The next meeting the idea was reportedly brought up but ultimately shot down by the other two members on the board, he said.
“We are still running on tax assessment dollars from the ‘80s,” Isom said. “We are down, and we need more money and more people. My best hope is that we can all get along, find the money, and hire a few more firefighters.”
Smartsville’s former fire chief, Marc Zamora, who has been on medical leave for a little over a year, raised concerns over two of the newer members of the board – Larry Potter and Rebekah Carlson – who he said don’t see eye-to-eye over the future of the department with himself and others. Zamora, who had worked for the department 24 years prior to being injured, said his biggest issues revolve around transparency and trust.
Both Isom and Zuber expressed similar issues about the two board members. Potter and Carlson said they don’t see it that way.
“I would say that any time you want to make changes and move forward and progress, sometimes that’s hard for people that are used to doing things a certain way,” Carlson said. “I’m new on the board, I come with a fresh perspective, and others have been there for a certain amount of time. I think as a board, we are all on the same page, at least we were the last time we spoke. I’m here to serve the community and make sure the safety is there for the community. We all want to work as a team, and as far as I know that’s what we’re trying to do.”
Potter, who is chairperson of the district’s board, said a meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 to discuss the best route forward.
“We do have some staffing issues and are trying to correct everything. We have several governmental agencies working together to come together as a team,” Potter said.
It’s unclear exactly what is being considered or who will be in attendance. Some members of the department believe the majority of the board are leaning toward having the fire protection district absorbed by a larger department or entity.
“What I can tell you is that we will have a better idea of the direction we are going to move in after that meeting,” Potter said.