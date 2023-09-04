The Little Mermaid would be quite beside herself if she could see the historic collection of trinkets and contraptions at the Sutter County Museum in Yuba City.
Its newest exhibit, “Gadgets Galore! Transforming the American Household,” will be on display from now until Nov. 19.
This exhibit was procured by Exhibit Envoy and Heather Farquhar based on its initial iterations at the Hayward Area Historical Society and Los Altos History Museum in California. To be precise, the traveling exhibit is a series of informative panels and depictions paired with Sutter County Museum’s own in-house collection, with many items being pulled from storage.
“We have over 90 household objects and furniture on display,” said Molly Bloom, the museum’s director and curator. “Everything that's out is from families used in Yuba City, Live Oak, Sutter, Gridley, and Marysville.”
Admittedly, Bloom seemed more excited than usual for this particular display which made sense given that a good portion of the objects hadn’t been out in decades.
“We really enjoyed mining the museum's collection for objects that would make sense to display,” said Bloom. “Even though the time period is concentrated around the late 1800s to the early to mid 1900s, some of the objects are older because if you think about some of the things in your house, you probably have things from 50 years ago that you're still using.”
The themes of this exhibit highlight the transformation of the American household through industrialization, mass marketing, mail order catalogs, and advertisements. New inventions led to greater innovations sparking a cycle of development and consumerism still in effect today. To make things a little more interactive, a scavenger hunt is available in both English and Spanish with text panel questionnaires that prompt new discoveries.
The overall theme has allowed museum staff to prioritize some of the smaller items in its collection such as shaving kits, beauty supplies, and cookware. These everyday household objects beckon a sense of nostalgia, reflecting on how far society has come and how much it still resembles the past.
“It's interesting to think about,” said Bloom. “We've had people coming in and they're like, ‘oh I remember using this or I remember my grandparents using it,’ but then there are things people have not seen before.”
The exhibit also works to accentuate some of the more permanent features at the museum such as its household chore display and stereoscope, an early precursor to 3D imagery.
“What you need is one of those beer kegs and a pump,” joked Bob Zirzow, a museum volunteer. “That was a staple in every home basement in Milwaukee where I’m from.”
To supplement this exhibit, the museum will be hosting a screening of the “The Brave Little Toaster,” which has already been filled to capacity by early registrants. Other programming will be announced in the coming weeks.
For more information about the Sutter County Museum, its events, programming, and exhibits, visit suttercountymuseum.org.