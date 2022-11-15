Gala celebrates law enforcement

Tinna Gordon called Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter a friend for life for anyone working in law enforcement or family members of police department officials.
Gordon is the wife of former California Highway Patrol officer David Gordon, who was severely injured after he was struck by a drunken driver on State Highway 99 and Lomo Crossing back on Oct. 19, 2019. Tinna Gordon said Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter facilitated funds and emotional support for four months as David Gordon recovered at UC Davis Medical Center.
The money brought to the Gordon family by the Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter, a local nonprofit organization, helped with day-to-day expenses so Tinna Gordon could take an extended leave of absence from her job in education to be by her husband’s side.
“They have done so much for our family support-wise,” Gordon said.
Now with David Gordon out of harm’s way and back to a daily routine, Tinna Gordon said it’s important for her to give back to an organization that saved her family. Gordon was the guest speaker Saturday night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland for Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter’s inaugural fundraiser gala event, Badges and Bows.
The fundraiser, put together by Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter President Stacy Runyen, was organized in part to build up a cash reserve to provide additional funding to help law enforcement and their families.
Runyen said each of the event’s 22 sponsors donated a sum of money in exchange for a table inside the Kumi Event Center ballroom at Hard Rock, drink tickets, raffle tickets and a reserved spot on all Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter’s promotional material, Runyen said.
One of the sponsors, Coleen Morris, who founded a one woman local bookkeeping business known as Sutter Buttes Business Services in Yuba City, said she and her family donated $10,000 to the fundraiser.
It was a no-brainer decision because of the love and admiration that her mother and stepfather have for law enforcement to this day, Morris said.
Morris said both her mom and stepfather were sworn volunteer officers for Yuba-Sutter area law enforcement agencies. Morris’ stepfather volunteered for the sheriff’s department for 13 years up until his death.
“He was so proud of his volunteer service for the sheriff’s department,” Morris said. “It made his whole life shine.”
Morris, to this day, remembers when David Gordon was nearly killed after he was hit by a car while on duty.
“It was horrifying and heartbreaking,” Morris said. “I appreciate them (police) so much for standing in the gap between the citizens and our community.”
When officers like Gordon are taken down, Morris said it is a “dagger into the community.”
“You feel it in your gut,” Morris said.
Gordon, who is doing better today after suffering breaks to his legs, pelvis, face, jaw and shoulder blades following the incident, was at Saturday night’s event.
Gordon said while he was forced to medically retire from CHP duty last year, his life remains rather full with household chores for his two children and wife and daily hobbies like wood-working in the garage.
“I stay busy with hobbies, kids and sports activities,” Gordon said.
Tinna Gordon, who is back to work now, is forever grateful for an organization like Back the Badge, Yuba Sutter for being able to create a path to her family’s recovery.
“Your police family will always be there no matter what,” Gordon said. “They don’t judge you at all.”