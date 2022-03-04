Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, announced Thursday his endorsement of former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hochman for California Attorney General.
According to a press release announcing the endorsement, Hochman has raised more than $1.5 million and secured the endorsement of numerous public officials from across the state as he seeks to challenge incumbent Attorney General Rob Bonta in the November election.
“The very policies Rob Bonta championed in the legislature have led to the terrible crime wave we are now experiencing. It’s simple: when there is no accountability for crime, the criminals run rampant. It’s time for a new leader to bring stability to California’s top law enforcement position, and Nathan Hochman is the right man for the job,” Gallagher said in a statement. “During the course of his incredible legal career, Nathan has made a reputation for standing up for victims’ rights, vociferously backing strong law and order policies, and punishing violent offenders to the fullest extent of the law. Nathan has the qualifications and capabilities to faithfully carry out the responsibilities of the Attorney General for all Californians.”
Hochman previously served as an assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California and as a U.S. Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice. Hochman also has worked as a civil litigator, defense and appellate attorney, general counsel, and clerked for a U.S. District Court judge, the release said.
“I’m honored to receive the endorsement of Leader Gallagher, who has been doing fantastic work in the State Assembly,” Hochman said in a statement. “I have no doubt that with his new leadership position, he will work with his colleagues to bring about necessary change to our state. I look forward to working with him and the legislature when I am Attorney General.”