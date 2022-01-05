In an effort to combat crime in the state, California Assemblyman James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, along with more than a dozen lawmakers introduced legislation this week to repeal Proposition 47.
Gallagher and other Republican members of the Legislature, including State Senator Jim Nielsen, R-Red Bluff, and Assemblyman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, submitted Assembly Bill 1599 on Monday night. Gallagher said the bill is “aimed at reining in California’s crime wave.”
Also known as the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act, Prop. 47 was passed by voters in 2014. According to the Judicial Council of California, the proposition “implemented three broad changes to felony sentencing laws.”
Those changes included: A reclassification of some theft and drug possession offenses from felonies to misdemeanors; defendants serving sentences for felony offenses that would have qualified as misdemeanors under the proposition would be allowed to petition courts for resentencing under the new misdemeanor provisions; and it allowed defendants who completed their sentences for felony convictions that would have qualified as misdemeanors to apply to reclassify those convictions to misdemeanors.
As smash and grab robberies and other crimes have garnered national attention, lawmakers, including Gallagher, have been seeking to make potential changes to Prop. 47.
“We need to take the step in repealing it and ensuring there are consequences for rampant crime,” Gallagher said. “We can’t keep giving out citations and letting them go their own way.”
Among the crimes affected by the proposition and one that has been in the media spotlight in the past few months is shoplifting. As a result of Prop. 47, the felony threshold for shoplifting was increased to $950. A slew of common crimes also were pushed to the same threshold. Those included grand theft, forgery, fraud and others. These thresholds have commonly been targeted by lawmakers who have said their reductions have caused increased criminal activity in the state.
“Proposition 47 has been nothing short of a colossal failure across the state,” Gallagher said Wednesday. “The unprecedented increase in property crime in the North State and across California is a direct result of this failed policy. When there is no punishment for ransacking a place of business, criminals only become more brazen in their attacks. AB 1599 will give the voters a chance to put an end to this misleading proposition and allow law enforcement to put criminals behind bars.”
Magnus Lofstrom, a researcher and policy director of criminal justice at the Public Policy Institute of California, told the Sacramento Bee in December that there was a continued decrease in property crime in 2020, with levels at their lowest since 1960. However, in the state’s four largest cities, larceny was increasing in 2021 from 2020.
“But the increase is not driven by shoplifting,” Lofstrom said. “It’s driven by car break-ins. That’s where we see the most notable increases in property crime in those four cities in the first 10 months of 2021.”
Lofstrom said after Prop. 47 passed, there was a one-time increase in 2015 in the property crime rate in California.
“And since then, our trends in property crime as well as larceny continue to follow nationwide trends, as well as states that have very similar crime trends,” Lofstrom told the Bee. “We didn’t find that there were increased effects as time went by. So it was limited to that early period.”
In response to the idea that crime statistics are falling or remaining level with other states, Gallagher said the way the state calculates and measures crimes has changed.
“When you actually look at what’s going on, we’ve seen increases in smash and grab, burglaries and car thefts,” Gallagher said. “We’ve also seen an increase in violent crime.”
Gallagher isn’t the only lawmaker seeking to address Prop. 47 and the perceived effects it has had on crime in the state.
Assemblymember Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, this week introduced Assembly Bill 1603. Salas, who is now running for the U.S. House of Representatives seat held by Republican David Valadao, wants to reverse a key part of Prop. 47 by reducing the felony threshold for petty theft and shoplifting from $950 to $400.
“Enough is enough, we need to fight back against the criminals who are stealing from our communities,” Salas said in a statement. “We have seen the unintended consequences of Prop. 47’s weakening of our theft laws and I believe California voters are ready to make their voices heard on this issue again.”
Gallagher said Salas’ attempt at altering Prop. 47 is just a “half measure.” He said Salas’ bill doesn’t get to the heart of the problem. Gallagher said just reducing the threshold won’t stop criminals from exploiting the system.
“We literally have people going into stores with calculators,” Gallagher said.
Another common concern among leaders in the state such as Gallagher and Yuba County District Attorney Clint Curry, is the effect Prop. 47 has had on trying to get help for habitual illegal drug users. As a result of lessened penalties, DAs such as Curry no longer have the option to offer rehabilitation as an alternative for jail time. Instead, many users, who also have mental health issues, are ushered through the system and released without much consequence.
Gallagher said he was hopeful AB 1599 would move through the months-long process in the Legislature and get on ballots for voters to decide on Prop. 47’s fate. However, he does understand the reality of dealing with a Legislature that is overwhelmingly Democratic and who he said, created the problem in the first place.
“It’s tough in this Legislature,” Gallagher said. “It’s the same Legislature that created the problem. … We’ve got an uphill battle in front of us. I think it’s worth doing. The people are demanding it. This is a really bad problem that is affecting everybody and it’s about time we did something about it and it starts with reducing this bad policy.”